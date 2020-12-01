    49ers' Kyle Shanahan Hopeful Garoppolo, Kittle Will Return from Injuries in 2020

    Rob Goldberg@TheRobGoldbergFeatured ColumnistDecember 1, 2020

    San Francisco 49ers quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo (10) passes to tight end George Kittle (85) during the first half of an NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings, Sunday, Sept. 9, 2018, in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/Bruce Kluckhohn)
    Bruce Kluckhohn/Associated Press

    The San Francisco 49ers continue to play without quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo and tight end George Kittle, but head coach Kyle Shanahan is "holding out hope" the two will return before the end of the season, per David Lombardi of The Athletic.

    If either player returns, it likely won't be for more than the final two games of the season.

    Garoppolo (high ankle sprain) and Kittle (foot) last played in Week 8.

    San Francisco has struggled without its offensive weapons but earned an important win over the Los Angeles Rams on Sunday to remain in the playoff hunt at 5-6. 

    In place of Garoppolo, Nick Mullens has averaged 234.6 passing yards per game this season with seven interceptions compared to just six touchdowns. Having the starter back at full strength would bring more consistency to the attack.

    Meanwhile, the 49ers pass-catchers have dealt with injuries all season, with Deebo Samuel, Brandon Aiyuk and others missing multiple games.

    Kittle has only played six games this year but still leads the team with 37 catches and 474 receiving yards.

    Staying in contention without these key players will be difficult, but the 49ers might have discovered a blueprint for success against the Rams. If they can stay close in the standings, these stars could help put the team over the top in division matchups against the Arizona Cardinals (Week 16) and Seattle Seahawks (Week 17) to close out the season.

