    Fan Emails NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell After Losing Seahawks vs. Eagles Bet

    Timothy Rapp@@TRappaRTFeatured ColumnistDecember 1, 2020
    Alerted 2h ago in the B/R App

    Philadelphia Eagles' Richard Rodgers (85) makes a one handed catch for a 33 yard touchdown on a ball tipped by teammate Travis Fulgham (13) with 12 seconds remaining as Seattle Seahawks' Jamal Adams (33) defends in an NFL football game, Monday, Nov. 30, 2020, in Philadelphia. The Seahawks defeated the Eagles (AP Photo/Rich Schultz)
    Rich Schultz/Associated Press

    There are bad beats, and then there are bad beats, and last night's game between the Seattle Seahawks and Philadelphia Eagles was the latter. The line for the game was Seattle (-6.5), which Seattle bettors were set to hit with the team leading 23-9 in the final seconds. 

    That's when things got weird. Carson Wentz's desperation heave into the end zone was somehow caught by tight end Richard Rodgers, moving the score to 23-15. The Eagles then made the surprising choice to go for two and when they converted, the 23-17 scoreline cost all of those Seattle bettors their payday. 

    One Seattle fan was so enraged by the improbable turn of events, they emailed the NFL and commissioner Roger Goodell, claiming the game was fixed:

    Such is the life of a bettor. Sometimes, the bad beat gets you. And sometimes, the bad beat really gets you. 

