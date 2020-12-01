Buster Douglas Open to Mike Tyson Rematch 30 Years After Knocking Out Iron Mike

Sadayuki Mikami/Associated Press

With 54-year-old Mike Tyson returning to the ring and fighting to an exhibition draw with Roy Jones Jr. on Saturday, another former boxer wants his shot at Iron Mike: Buster Douglas.

That's right: The man who shocked the world by knocking out Tyson in 1990 at the height of Iron Mike's career wants a rematch, 30-plus years later.

"Sure, I would welcome the opportunity," he told Josh Peter of USA Today. "Being a prizefighter all those years and still feeling pretty good today, you always feel you got one more fight in you."

Tyson might be able to make a list of fighters who want another shot at him. Former boxer Kevin McBride—who beat Iron Mike in 2005 when Tyson didn't come back out for the seventh round and was the last opponent of Tyson's career before his bout with Jones—also wants another go.

"I was sad to see him quit on the school," McBride said of their 2005 matchup. "I'd love to finish it in the ring, one way or another."