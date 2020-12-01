Tiger Woods' Son Charlie 'Talks Trash Just Like His Dad,' Per Justin Thomas

Seth Wenig/Associated Press

Ahead of the PNC Championship later this month in Orlando, Florida, Justin Thomas shared a tidbit about Tiger Woods' son, Charlie.

Tiger and Charlie will play together in the father-son event, as will Thomas and his father, longtime Kentucky club pro Mike Thomas.

According to ESPN's Bob Harig, Thomas said Charlie Woods is a chip off the old block:

"Tiger and I talked about it a bunch; he brought it up a while ago that Charlie wanted to play and Charlie really wanted to play with us. I've obviously gotten to know him well, and he knows my dad a little bit as well.

"For some reason, Charlie just always wants to beat me, it doesn't matter what it is. Although he's never beaten me in golf or a putting contest, he still talks trash just like his dad. It will be fun. We'll have that, like, inner tournament within a tournament, try to shut his little mouth up, but it will be fun."

The PNC Championship was created in 1995 and meant to feature major championship winners and their sons, although some tweaks have been made over the years to accommodate more stars.

That includes allowing Thomas to play with his father, and former LPGA star Annika Sorenstam competed alongside her father last year.

Tiger is one of the greatest golfers of all time, with 15 major titles to his credit, including last year's Masters, which marked his first major championship win since the 2008 U.S. Open after battling injuries.

The 27-year-old Thomas has won only a single major, that being the 2017 PGA Championship, although he is currently the No. 3 player in the world, while Woods is No. 36.

Since Thomas is one of the best in the world and his father is a great golfer to boot, they have to be considered the heavy favorites to prevail when the PNC Championship is played on Dec. 19 and 20.

Charlie is only 11 and unlikely to be able to compete at that level, but he is already an accomplished junior golfer and will get the opportunity to shine in front of a national audience for the first time.