Jake Paul Spoke with Conor McGregor's Camp About Fight: 'Just a Matter of When'

Following his impressive win over former NBA star Nate Robinson in a boxing match Saturday, YouTuber Jake Paul said this week that his team has been in contact with UFC star Conor McGregor's manager about setting up a fight.

In an interview with TMZ Sports, Paul said it's a matter of "when" rather than "if" he's going to fight McGregor and added: "It's gonna be legendary."

Paul also said he's going to win the potential fight: "I'm going in there to f--k Conor McGregor up."

While Paul looked great in viciously knocking out Robinson in the second round of his fight and improved to 2-0 professionally with the win, McGregor would be an entirely different level of opponent.

Thus far, Paul has beaten a YouTuber in AnEsonGib and a former NBA player, neither of whom had previous fighting experience.

Meanwhile, McGregor is a former UFC featherweight and lightweight champion who is still very much in his prime at 32 years of age.

McGregor also has some boxing experience, as he squared off with Floyd Mayweather Jr. in 2017 in his only professional boxing fight. McGregor lost, but he made it to the 10th round against one of the greatest boxers of all time.

Currently, McGregor is focused on his upcoming UFC fight against Dustin Poirier, which is scheduled for Jan. 23 at UFC 257.

McGregor retired after beating Donald "Cowboy" Cerrone by first-round technical knockout in January 2020, but it was widely assumed he would be back at some point. Now, McGregor is set up for a fight that could go a long way toward determining the next UFC lightweight champion following Khabib Nurmagomedov's retirement.

A boxing match between McGregor and Paul would undoubtedly generate a ton of attention, so perhaps it could interest McGregor at some point, but it is difficult to envision the bout being anything close to competitive given McGregor's background.