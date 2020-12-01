Report: Fan Tried to Punch Mike Tyson After Roy Jones Jr. Fight in Los Angeles

Kamran Jebreili/Associated Press

A fan reportedly threw a punch at Mike Tyson following the boxer's exhibition fight with Roy Jones Jr. on Saturday night at Staples Center in Los Angeles.

TMZ Sports reported Tuesday the person started trash-talking toward Tyson while the latter was signing autographs outside the arena after the bout, and the banter escalated until the fan swung at the former heavyweight champion, whose security quickly took control of the situation.

Tyson's team recognized the man from a previous event where he tried similar tactics, per TMZ. Police responded to the scene but everyone had left the venue, so no report was filed.

The 54-year-old New York City native looked impressive in his first competitive fight since a 2005 loss to Kevin McBride, albeit in an exhibition atmosphere.

Although the judges called it a split-decision draw after eight rounds, it seemed quite clear Tyson was in control for a vast majority of the fight and could have sought a knockout blow if it was an official match.

He's hopeful to continue his comeback, naming top heavyweight contenders Tyson Fury, Anthony Joshua or Deontay Wilder as possible opponents after Saturday's fight.

Video Play Button Videos you might like

"Maybe we do something in the south of France," Tyson told reporters. "Monaco. In Saint-Tropez. We do something out there, one of the European fighters out there or something. Anything is possible. Sky is the limit."

Even though he put together a strong showing against Jones, another former champion, he can't be expected to compete with the current generation's top heavyweights outside a controlled exhibition environment.