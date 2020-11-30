Anthony Davis Rumors: Lakers Expected to Meet with Star FA as Early as Tuesday

Mark J. Terrill/Associated Press

Anthony Davis is still a free agent, but NBA teams hoping to lure him away from the Los Angeles Lakers should probably turn their attention elsewhere.

According to Marc Stein of the New York Times, Davis is "widely expected to soon finalize a max deal with the Lakers." Stein also reported that Davis will meet with Los Angeles officials as soon as Tuesday as he works toward his next deal.

To say the Davis acquisition revitalized the Lakers would be an understatement.

They missed the playoffs entirely during LeBron James' first season in 2018-19 but added the big man in a trade with the New Orleans Pelicans prior to the 2019-20 campaign. While giving up Brandon Ingram, Lonzo Ball and Josh Hart had implications for the future, the opportunity to team up Davis with James was too enticing to pass up.

All the Lakers did was win a championship in the pair's first season together with Davis averaging 26.1 points, 9.3 rebounds, 3.2 assists, 2.3 blocks and 1.5 steals per game.

It is difficult to envision a better situation for the 27-year-old big man, which is surely one reason he is expected to re-sign with the defending champions.

He gets to play alongside an all-time great in James and take advantage of the resultant space and pick-and-roll opportunities. That takes some of the offensive pressure off his shoulders and will allow him to compete for championships.

If he signs a long-term deal, he will also be positioned to assume the proverbial torch from the King when LeBron, who turns 36 in December, decides to retire or take a step back as the primary playmaker.

Expect Davis to ink a notable deal with the Lakers in the near future, which will set both the team and star player up for long-term success.