Report: 'A Group' of Ravens Unhappy with NFL over Handling of Steelers Game

Zach Bolinger/Associated Press

The NFL is being met with resistance from some members of the Baltimore Ravens regarding Wednesday's scheduled game against the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Pro Football Talk's Mike Florio reported a wildcat strike by Ravens players was on the table if the game isn't postponed again. The Baltimore Sun's Jonas Shaffer added that "there's a group of Ravens unhappy about having to play Tuesday, given how everything's been handled."

According to Adam Schefter of ESPN, the league has moved the AFC North clash back a day from Tuesday to Wednesday.

CBSSports.com's Jason La Canfora provided more context:

The Steelers will now play the Washington Football Team on Dec. 7, per the Pittsburgh Post Gazette's Gerry Dulac, because of the most recent Ravens postponement.

Baltimore and Pittsburgh were originally slated to play on Thanksgiving. A COVID-19 outbreak within the Ravens' organization has cast doubt over whether the game will happen at all.

Should the two teams step onto the field, the Ravens will be doing so after having had their preparations significantly disrupted. Per Schefter and Jamison Hensley, the NFL canceled Baltimore's Monday practice, meaning the team hasn't had a full workout since a 30-24 overtime defeat to the Tennessee Titans on Nov. 22.

And that's to say nothing of the players who will be unavailable because of the COVID-19 health and safety protocols.

Ravens announced Monday they activated Jaylon Ferguson, D.J. Fluker, Broderick Washington and Iman Marshall from the reserve/COVID-19 list but added Mark Andrews, Matthew Judon and Willie Snead IV. Those three have appeared in all 10 of the team's games, with Andrews and Snead sitting first and third in receiving.

Assuming they're able to play at all, the Ravens will be short-handed when they face off against their division rivals.