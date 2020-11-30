Dennis Schroder Wants Lakers Starting Role Alongside LeBron James, Anthony Davis

Mark J. Terrill/Associated Press

Los Angeles Lakers fans hoping Dennis Schroder will anchor the second unit off the bench during the 2020-21 campaign may be in for a disappointment.

"I did this off the bench stuff two years with OKC," he said, per Matthew Moreno of Lakers Nation. "I think with AD and LeBron, I can be helpful as a starter."

Moreno noted Schroder said he thinks his agent spoke with the team about his desire to start prior to the trade that brought him to Los Angeles and added "that's that."

Schroder appeared in 144 games for the Oklahoma City Thunder during the last two seasons but started just 16 of them. He does have extensive experience starting from his time on the Atlanta Hawks, and it is clearly the preferable option for the 27-year-old veteran.

He averaged 18.9 points, 4.0 assists and 3.6 rebounds per game last season while shooting 46.9 percent from the field and 38.5 percent from three-point range. It was not difficult to envision him stepping into Rajon Rondo's role with the Lakers and spearheading the second unit as an offensive spark, but he apparently has different plans.

Rondo was particularly effective in the playoffs and helped lead the Purple and Gold to a championship with veteran leadership in that role.

Los Angeles is on the short list of title contenders once again, but there is room for Schroder to break into a starting role in the backcourt.

Rondo and Danny Green are no longer on the roster, which means he will be competing for playing time with Alex Caruso, Wesley Matthews and Kentavious Caldwell-Pope. LeBron James is also capable of playing point guard in bigger lineups, although Schroder could play off the ball in such a scenario.

Schroder comes to the Lakers in search of his first championship, but it sounds as if he wants to win it as a starter instead of just a secondary role player.