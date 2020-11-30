JuJu Smith-Schuster Jokes About Playing Ravens vs. Steelers on Madden Amid Delay

Brandon Wade/Associated Press

With Tuesday night's game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and Baltimore Ravens in doubt, receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster has come up with a new plan for the divisional matchup:

The Steelers and Ravens were initially supposed to play Thursday night but the game was moved to Sunday and eventually Tuesday out of concern for COVID-19. The Ravens have placed 18 players on the reserve/COVID list this week.

ESPN's Adam Schefter reported the NFL cancelled the Ravens' practice Monday, causing cornerback Marlon Humphrey to suggest a virtual replacement.

Smith-Schuster is an avid Madden player and competed against fans at times during this offseason. However, he might be careful what he wishes for if wideout Marquise Brown represents the Ravens. Brown won a celebrity Madden tournament in April, defeating Snoop Dogg in the finals.

The Steelers are 10-0 on the field this season, but an online matchup could yield different results.