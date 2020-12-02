Ranking the Top 10 Performances for Week 1 of Men's College Basketball

0 of 10

Charlie Neibergall/Associated Press

Big Ten standouts Luka Garza and Ayo Dosunmu headline the group of players who excelled in the opening week of the 2020-21 men's college basketball season.

And there is great variety among these top performers.

Garza, Dosunmu and several others thrived in matchups their teams were expected to win. Gonzaga freshman Jalen Suggs and Saint Louis' Javonte Perkins each put together terrific games against a top opponent, and Western Kentucky's Charles Bassey led an upset bid.

While my colleague Kerry Miller highlighted the opening-week winners and losers, this piece is focused on individual performances. It's subjective—and gives license to include a pair of enjoyable same-game battles to start—but overall production and competition level are key factors.