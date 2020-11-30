MLB Trade Rumors: Rangers' Lance Lynn on the Block with Expiring 2021 Contract

Tony Gutierrez/Associated Press

The Texas Rangers have reportedly made Lance Lynn available in trade talks as the starter heads into the final year of his contract.

Jon Heyman of MLB Network reported Monday that the Rangers have been shopping Lynn, which came after significant rumors ahead of last season's trade deadline.

Lynn will make a base salary of just $8 million in 2021, a bargain-basement deal for his level of performance.

The righty went 6-3 with a 3.32 ERA and 1.06 WHIP, striking out 89 batters in 84 innings pitched in 2020. He finished sixth in the AL Cy Young voting despite the Rangers finishing with the second-worst record in baseball.

The Rangers are not expected to compete for a division championship in 2021, which would create an even greater incentive to move Lynn. Given his recent level of performance, Lynn stands to earn a massive contract next winter—one the Rangers may not want to pay once he hits the open market.

If Texas can find a team in win-now mode willing to give up young prospects in exchange for Lynn, it's something it will have to consider.

The New York Yankees, who traded for Lynn in 2018, may consider a similar move ahead of his free agency. Lynn was solid during his nine-start run in pinstripes and could be a solid rotation piece behind Gerrit Cole, provided the Yankees don't fill out their rotation in free agency.