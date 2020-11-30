    Schefter: NFL Cancels Ravens' Practice; Travel Plans 'In Flux' for Steelers Game

    Rob Goldberg@TheRobGoldbergFeatured ColumnistNovember 30, 2020

    A Baltimore Ravens helmet is seen on the field prior to an NFL football game against the Tennessee Titans, Sunday, Nov. 22, 2020, in Baltimore. (AP Photo/Nick Wass)
    Nick Wass/Associated Press

    The Baltimore Ravens were forced by the NFL to cancel their scheduled practice for Monday morning ahead of Tuesday's game against the Pittsburgh Steelers, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter.

    Multiple positive tests for COVID-19 have prevented the team from practicing at all during the week.

    The team's travel plans are also reportedly "in flux" because of snow forecasted in Pittsburgh on Tuesday.

    The AFC North battle was initially scheduled for Thanksgiving night but was moved from Thursday to Sunday to Tuesday amid concerns about the coronavirus.

          

    This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

    Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game. 

    Video Play Button
    Videos you might like
    Related

      NFL Hype Trains That Came to a Halt 😬

      Six teams that suffered big letdowns in Week 12

      NFL Hype Trains That Came to a Halt 😬
      NFL logo
      NFL

      NFL Hype Trains That Came to a Halt 😬

      Brad Gagnon
      via Bleacher Report

      Week 16 Saturday Tripleheader

      NFL announces Bucs-Lions, 49ers-Cardinals and Dolphins-Raiders will be played Dec. 26

      Week 16 Saturday Tripleheader
      NFL logo
      NFL

      Week 16 Saturday Tripleheader

      Rob Goldberg
      via Bleacher Report

      Biggest Week 12 Winners and Losers ✍️

      Our staff gives their picks after another eventful Sunday

      Biggest Week 12 Winners and Losers ✍️
      NFL logo
      NFL

      Biggest Week 12 Winners and Losers ✍️

      NFL Staff
      via Bleacher Report

      Anthony Miller After Loss 😳 

      Bears WR sums up blowout SNF loss in one tweet: 'S--t embarrassing' 📸

      Anthony Miller After Loss 😳 
      NFL logo
      NFL

      Anthony Miller After Loss 😳 

      Tyler Conway
      via Bleacher Report