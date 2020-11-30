Schefter: NFL Cancels Ravens' Practice; Travel Plans 'In Flux' for Steelers Game

Nick Wass/Associated Press

The Baltimore Ravens were forced by the NFL to cancel their scheduled practice for Monday morning ahead of Tuesday's game against the Pittsburgh Steelers, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter.

Multiple positive tests for COVID-19 have prevented the team from practicing at all during the week.

The team's travel plans are also reportedly "in flux" because of snow forecasted in Pittsburgh on Tuesday.

The AFC North battle was initially scheduled for Thanksgiving night but was moved from Thursday to Sunday to Tuesday amid concerns about the coronavirus.

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.