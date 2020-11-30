3 Takeaways from Packers' Week 12 Win

0 of 3

Mike Roemer/Associated Press

It wouldn't be fair to call Sunday's game against the Chicago Bears a must-win for the Green Bay Packers. However, the game did have serious NFC North implications. A loss would have moved Green Bay to 7-5, just a game ahead of Chicago and with a head-to-head loss on the Packers' resume.

However, Green Bay throttled their longtime division rival, racking up 41 points on a historic night for quarterback Aaron Rodgers. In doing so, they took a commanding lead in the division with five games to play and one more match with the Bears remaining.

Green Bay also remains just a game behind the New Orleans Saints in the race for the NFC's No. 1 seed and lone playoff bye.

While injuries or an unexpected meltdown could still cost the Packers the division and/or a playoff berth, the odds of making the postseason are now pretty high. That's the biggest takeaway from Green Bay's Week 12 win, but it isn't the only one.

Here are three more things we learned from the win over Chicago.