NFL Youngsters Who Appear to Be Shedding the Bust Label in 2020

Not every NFL player can shed the bust label.

For some, the weight of expectations that comes with a major draft slot is just too heavy. There are only 16 games per season and immense competition for every rep, and franchises have many options to consider on the road to improvement. There are even fans and fantasy managers to appease.

But this season, despite all of its unique challenges amid the COVID-19 pandemic, a few players have successfully quieted any whispers about a bust label. They are former top-64 picks from 2016 at the latest who never met the expectations of their draft slot prior to this year.

The following players—aged 28 or younger—have the production and upside to suggest not only is the bust label gone but that the future also is bright after a false start.