Report: Raiders' Trent Brown to Be Released from Hospital Monday After IV Mishap

Las Vegas Raiders right tackle Trent Brown is expected to be released from the hospital Monday after missing Sunday's game against the Cleveland Browns due to a medical matter, according to Pro Football Talk.



Ian Rapoport and Tom Pelissero of NFL Network reported Brown was hospitalized following a "mishap with his pre-game IV that caused air to enter his bloodstream and required immediate medical attention."

Raiders head coach Jon Gruden provided an update on Brown on Monday, per Paul Gutierrez of ESPN:

"We were all shaken up pretty good. You get shook up when you see one of your own go down and you don't know what's wrong with him. But we were able to assure our players he was in good hands and his signs were vital and he was doing good. We said a prayer for Trent before the game and we went out and tried to win a game for him. It's something that's on our mind and weighing heavily on us right now. We hope he's OK."

Earlier Monday, Mike Florio of Pro Football Talk reported the NFL Players Association is investigating what happened.

Gutierrez provided more details, noting Brown practiced Friday and was slated to start even though he tested positive for COVID-19 less than two weeks prior. The rest of the starting offensive line had to self-quarantine prior to the Week 7 loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers because Brown was not wearing his tracker inside the team facility before he tested positive.

In their statement explaining Brown was out for Sunday's game against the Browns, the Raiders made it clear that it was not because of COVID-19 symptoms.

"All of a sudden, we come in and they're wheeling him out and I'm like, 'Bro, what is going on?' It was crazy and so we prayed," quarterback Derek Carr said, per Gutierrez. "As a team we prayed for him, we made sure he was OK, his family, because I'm sure they were scared to death."

Brown was a Pro Bowler last year for the Raiders but has appeared in only two games this season.

Las Vegas defeated the Browns 16-6.