    Tua Tagovailoa Will Start for Dolphins vs. Bengals If Healthy, Says Brian Flores

    Jenna CiccotelliCorrespondent IINovember 29, 2020
    Alerted 46m ago in the B/R App

    En foto del 22 de noviembre del 2020, el quarterback de los Dolphins de Miami Tua Tagovailoa lanza el balón en el juego ante los Broncos. El jueves 26 de noviembre del 2020 el pulgar adolorido de Tua Tagovailoa estaba mejor el jueves y el coach de los Dolphins de Miami Brian Flores expresó su optimismo de que el quarterback novato podrá jugar el domingo ante los Jets de Nueva York. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)
    David Zalubowski/Associated Press

    Even after Ryan Fitzpatrick led the Miami Dolphins to a 20-3 victory over the winless New York Jets on Sunday, head coach Brian Flores held firm to his stance that Fitzpatrick is the backup quarterback.

    Rookie Tua Tagovailoa missed this week with a thumb injury, but if he is able, Flores told reporters he'll take the field against the Cincinnati Bengals on Dec. 6.

    "If he's healthy, he's the guy," Flores said.

    In his first start since Week 6, Fitzpatrick threw for 257 yards and two touchdowns on 24-of-39 passing. The performance was his best since Week 5, when he threw for a season-high 350 yards and three touchdowns. That also marked the last game he had not thrown any interceptions.

    The veteran quarterback was pulled from that last start, also against the Jets, in favor of Tagovailoa, who went on to lead the Dolphins to three consecutive victories before falling to the Denver Broncos in Week 11. After the rookie was sacked six times and threw for just 83 yards and a touchdown in the loss to Denver, he was pulled in favor of Fitzpatrick, who threw for 117 yards on 12 completions.

    Though he explained that he pulled Tagovailoa because of his performance and not an injury in Week 11, Flores was steadfast that he would be the starter going forward.

    For Fitzpatrick to get the ball again, Tagovailoa would need to suffer a setback as he recovers from the injury he suffered when he jammed his thumb into a helmet at practice this week. But that seems unlikely since Flores noted that Tagovailoa was close to a return.

    Video Play Button
    Videos you might like
    Related

      Jags Fire GM Dave Caldwell

      1-10 Jaguars move on from their GM after eight seasons

      Jags Fire GM Dave Caldwell
      NFL logo
      NFL

      Jags Fire GM Dave Caldwell

      Timothy Rapp
      via Bleacher Report

      Tua Starts vs Cincy If Healthy

      Dolphins HC Brian Flores says Tua will start next week vs. the Bengals if cleared: 'If he's healthy, he's the guy'

      Tua Starts vs Cincy If Healthy
      Miami Dolphins logo
      Miami Dolphins

      Tua Starts vs Cincy If Healthy

      Jenna Ciccotelli
      via Bleacher Report

      Dolphins: Takeaways from 20-3 Victory Over Jets

      Dolphins: Takeaways from 20-3 Victory Over Jets
      Miami Dolphins logo
      Miami Dolphins

      Dolphins: Takeaways from 20-3 Victory Over Jets

      The Palm Beach Post
      via The Palm Beach Post

      Drew Lock Issues Apology

      Broncos QB tweets statement amid Denver’s COVID-19 situation: ‘An honest mistake, but one I will own’ 📸

      Drew Lock Issues Apology
      NFL logo
      NFL

      Drew Lock Issues Apology

      Joseph Zucker
      via Bleacher Report