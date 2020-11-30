B/R NFL Staff's Biggest Winners and Losers of Week 12

0 of 5

Zach Bolinger/Associated Press

In what may be considered the most unpredictable week in NFL history, games were still played.

Despite extenuating circumstances that included the Denver Broncos calling up a wide receiver, Kendall Hinton, from their practice squad to play quarterback because the team's entire group of signal-callers landed on the COVID-19 list and the Baltimore Ravens enduring eight straight days with a positive test (and still going), the league continued its march toward the postseason.

Week 12's slate brought its share of winners and losers, and Bleacher Report's team of NFL writers—Brad Gagnon, Brent Sobleski, Gary Davenport, Kalyn Kahler and Matt Miller—has assigned those designations.

Each participant selected one from each column based on what he or she saw during Sunday's Week 12, and nothing was off-limits.

The Detroit Lions cleaned house at the start of the weekend. The Jacksonville Jaguars fired general manager Dave Caldwell after Sunday's 27-25 loss to the Cleveland Browns, per ESPN's Adam Schefter. The New York Jets could very well be next on the list.

But no one should dwell on the negatives. Plenty of good things happened, too. Tennessee Titans running back Derrick Henry and Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Tyreek Hill dominated during their respective contests.

Good or bad, certain individuals and teams deserve recognition.