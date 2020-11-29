    Kendall Hinton to Receive $35.8K Paycheck for Playing QB for Broncos vs. Saints

    Wake Forest's Kendall Hinton (2) throws a pass under pressure from Clemson's Xavier Thomas (3) during the second half of an NCAA college football game in Charlotte, N.C., Saturday, Oct. 6, 2018. (AP Photo/Chuck Burton)
    Chuck Burton/Associated Press

    A move from the practice squad to starting quarterback of the Denver Broncos will lead to a $35,882.35 game check for Kendall Hinton, per Darren Rovell of Action Network.

    Hinton was elevated to the active roster Sunday after quarterbacks Drew Lock, Brett Rypien and Blake Bortles were all put on the reserve/COVID-19 list. Jeff Driskel had previously been placed on the list, leaving the Broncos with no active quarterbacks.

    Though Hinton had been playing receiver for Denver's practice squad, he spent some time at quarterback in college for Wake Forest.

    The 23-year-old totaled 1,504 passing yards and eight touchdowns across five seasons at the college level, mostly spending time as a backup quarterback. He converted to receiver in 2019 and finished with 1,001 receiving yards and four touchdowns on 73 catches.

    His work as a wideout gained attention from NFL teams, and he signed with Denver as an undrafted free agent.

    The Broncos will now try him out at quarterback despite having virtually no practice to prepare:

    Even if he struggles, the increased salary will help after initially signing a contract worth just $75,600 for the whole season, per Spotrac.

