    Romain Grosjean 'OK,' Hospitalized After Car Explodes from Crash in F1 Race

    Rob Goldberg@TheRobGoldbergFeatured ColumnistNovember 29, 2020

    Haas driver Romain Grosjean of France has his car taken after a crash during the Formula One race in Bahrain International Circuit in Sakhir, Bahrain, Sunday, Nov. 29, 2020. (Hamad Mohammed, Pool via AP)
    Hamad Mohammed/Associated Press

    Formula 1 driver Romain Grosjean avoided serious injury despite a scary crash during Sunday's Bahrain Grand Prix.

    "Romain is doing okay, I don't want to make a medical comment but he had light burns on his hands and ankles," Haas team principal Guenther Steiner said Sunday. "Obviously he's shaken... I want to thank the rescue crews who are very quick. The marshals and FIA people they did a great job, it was scary."

    Grosjean's car hit the barrier during the first lap of the race, leading to a fiery explosion while the vehicle was split in two.

    The driver was able to leave the car and was quickly transported to the medical centre in an ambulance. According to ESPN, he could have at least one broken rib.

    The Bahrain Grand Prix was halted with a red flag while Jack Nicholls of BBC Sports noted that it's "plausible that the race does not restart."

    Other drivers commented on the situation:

    Grosjean, 34, has been involved in F1 since 2009 and entered Sunday in 18th place in the latest driver standings. The French driver has 10 podiums in his career.

