Jake Paul Calls out Conor McGregor, Dillon Danis After Nate Robinson Knockout

Jake Paul didn't waste any time calling out future opponents after knocking out Nate Robinson in the second round of their bout on Saturday.

While still trying to catch his breath, the YouTuber said he wants to fight Conor McGregor and Dillon Danis next.

Paul dropped the former NBA star with a strong right hook that sent Robinson to the mat with a no-doubt knockout before they'd even made it halfway through the scheduled six rounds.

It's quite a step up to go from facing 36-year-old Nate Robinson to 32-year-old former UFC champion Conor McGregor.

But Paul certainly doesn't lack confidence in the ring. He tagged Robinson with multiple knockdowns before the former New York Knick went down for good.

The 23-year-old who stands 6'1" said during the broadcast that he's taking his boxing career seriously despite starting at a later age than most fighters. He's off to a solid start.

So far, Paul's defeated Deji Olatunji, Ali Eson Gib and Robinson via knockout.

That might give the Cleveland, Ohio, native a nice ego boost, but there's a difference between facing other social media stars and former NBA players and stepping into the ring with professional fighters.

Whatever that exact difference is, Paul wants to find out. Whether or not McGregor accepts is a different story.