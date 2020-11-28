    Jake Paul Calls out Conor McGregor, Dillon Danis After Nate Robinson Knockout

    Blake SchusterSenior Analyst INovember 29, 2020

    FILE - Internet personality Jake Paul arrives at the Teen Choice Awards in Los Angeles on Aug. 13, 2017. FBI agents including a SWAT team have raided the apparent home of YouTube star Jake Paul. FBI spokeswoman Laura Eimiller says agents executed a search warrant Wednesday at the Calabasas, California mansion in connection with an ongoing investigation. She could not say what the probe is about or who the target was. Helicopter video from local TV news showed agents gathering guns from the home that can frequently be seen on Paul's YouTube channel, which has over 20 million followers. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP, File)
    Jordan Strauss/Associated Press

    Jake Paul didn't waste any time calling out future opponents after knocking out Nate Robinson in the second round of their bout on Saturday.

    While still trying to catch his breath, the YouTuber said he wants to fight Conor McGregor and Dillon Danis next.

    Paul dropped the former NBA star with a strong right hook that sent Robinson to the mat with a no-doubt knockout before they'd even made it halfway through the scheduled six rounds. 

    It's quite a step up to go from facing 36-year-old Nate Robinson to 32-year-old former UFC champion Conor McGregor. 

    But Paul certainly doesn't lack confidence in the ring. He tagged Robinson with multiple knockdowns before the former New York Knick went down for good. 

    The 23-year-old who stands 6'1" said during the broadcast that he's taking his boxing career seriously despite starting at a later age than most fighters. He's off to a solid start.

    So far, Paul's defeated Deji Olatunji, Ali Eson Gib and Robinson via knockout. 

    That might give the Cleveland, Ohio, native a nice ego boost, but there's a difference between facing other social media stars and former NBA players and stepping into the ring with professional fighters. 

    Video Play Button
    Videos you might like

    Whatever that exact difference is, Paul wants to find out. Whether or not McGregor accepts is a different story. 

    Related

      Twitter Loved Snoop Dogg's Commentary 😂

      Stars and personalities from the sports world were all over Twitter praising Snoop ➡️

      Twitter Loved Snoop Dogg's Commentary 😂
      Boxing logo
      Boxing

      Twitter Loved Snoop Dogg's Commentary 😂

      Blake Schuster
      via Bleacher Report

      Roy Jones Jr. Wears Gloves Honoring Kobe Bryant for Fight vs. Mike Tyson

      Roy Jones Jr. Wears Gloves Honoring Kobe Bryant for Fight vs. Mike Tyson
      Boxing logo
      Boxing

      Roy Jones Jr. Wears Gloves Honoring Kobe Bryant for Fight vs. Mike Tyson

      Blake Schuster
      via Bleacher Report

      Jake Paul May Never Be a Champion, but We Can Still Pretend 

      Jake Paul May Never Be a Champion, but We Can Still Pretend 
      Boxing logo
      Boxing

      Jake Paul May Never Be a Champion, but We Can Still Pretend 

      Scott Harris
      via Bleacher Report

      Mike Tyson Says He Lost 100 Pounds to Prepare for Jones Jr. Fight

      Mike Tyson Says He Lost 100 Pounds to Prepare for Jones Jr. Fight
      Boxing logo
      Boxing

      Mike Tyson Says He Lost 100 Pounds to Prepare for Jones Jr. Fight

      Scott Polacek
      via Bleacher Report