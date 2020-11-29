3 Takeaways from Clemson's Week 13 Win

0 of 3

Ken Ruinard/Associated Press

The Clemson Tigers did not waste much time asserting their dominance over the Pittsburgh Panthers.

Dabo Swinney's team put up 31 first-quarter points Saturday in its first game since its defeat to the Notre Dame Fighting Irish on November 7.

Quarterback Trevor Lawrence shone in his return to the field, which was delayed after the Week 12 clash with the Florida State Seminoles was cancelled hours before kickoff.

The offensive production stalled a bit in the final three quarters, but Clemson's defense did not allow the visiting side to do much damage.

The victory reinforced Clemson's No. 3 spot in the College Football Playoff rankings and gave it a nice boost heading into the Week 14 clash with the Virginia Tech Hokies, which is set to serve as the final tune-up for the ACC Championship Game.