    Report: Steelers' James Conner out vs. Bengals with Injury; Benny Snell to Start

    Scott Polacek@@ScottPolacekFeatured ColumnistDecember 21, 2020

    Pittsburgh Steelers running back James Conner (30) during the second half of an NFL football game against the Jacksonville Jaguars, Sunday, Nov. 22, 2020, in Jacksonville, Fla. (AP Photo/Gary McCullough)
    Gary McCullough/Associated Press

    Pittsburgh Steelers running back James Conner has been ruled out of Monday night's matchup with the Cincinnati Bengals with a quad injury, per ESPN's Adam Schefter.  

    Benny Snell will start in his place.

    Conner was durable and appeared in each of Pittsburgh's first 10 games, but the Steelers placed him on the reserve/COVID-19 list in November. He also missed six games during the 2019 campaign.

    When healthy, he is a key part of the AFC North team's offense.

    He was a Pro Bowler in 2018 behind 973 rushing yards, 497 receiving yards and 13 total touchdowns and has 663 rushing yards, 145 receiving yards and five scores in 11 games this year.

    While Conner will be missed in the offense if he is sidelined, look for the Steelers to turn toward the combination of Snell and Anthony McFarland Jr. at running back on Monday evening.

