Ranking the Chances for Every MLB Team to Land Masahiro Tanaka in Free Agency

3 of 11

Associated Press

16. Milwaukee Brewers

The Brewers' need for starting pitching is nothing new. In fact, an argument could be made that their rotation is better off than it has been in years with Corbin Burnes and Brandon Woodruff locked in to the top two spots. They have money to spend with Ryan Braun off the books, but they generally peruse the bargain bin.

15. Miami Marlins

The trio of Sandy Alcantara, Pablo Lopez and Sixto Sanchez has given Marlins fans plenty of reason for optimism on the pitching side of things. It also makes a free-agency splurge on a starting pitcher less likely given the team's other needs. If it spends, it will likely be on a middle-of-the-order bat.

14. St. Louis Cardinals

The Cardinals are one of the tougher teams to peg this offseason. Are they going to re-sign Yadier Molina and Adam Wainwright? If they let them walk, would that money be used to upgrade an offense that struggled in 2020? The decision to decline the option on Kolten Wong seemed to signal they were trimming payroll, but don't rule them out given their status as a win-now club.

13. Cincinnati Reds

If Trevor Bauer walks and the Reds turn to free agency to replace him, Tanaka could be near the top of their list. However, following a report from Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic that they are open to trading Sonny Gray, it's unclear exactly what direction they are heading. That uncertainty could make it tough to attract top-tier free agents.

12. San Diego Padres

Even with Mike Clevinger out for next season and Garrett Richards departing in free agency, the Padres still have a solid starting rotation in place with Adrian Morejon and Joey Lucchesi behind Dinelson Lamet, Chris Paddack and Zach Davies. They could look to add depth, or they could leave a clear path for MacKenzie Gore.

11. New York Mets

The Mets are giving off the impression they are aiming a bit higher than Tanaka, but stealing him away from the Yankees would be a welcome consolation prize if they whiff on some of their top targets. A rotation of Jacob deGrom, Marcus Stroman, David Peterson and eventually a healthy Noah Syndergaard could still use one more quality arm.

10. Tampa Bay Rays

The departure of Charlie Morton left a hole in the Rays rotation but freed $15 million in payroll. With financial losses pointed to as the reason for reportedly shopping Blake Snell, they could just put that money toward operating costs, but a short-term deal with Tanaka would effectively fill that void on the staff. For the record, Tanaka is 11-5 with a 3.31 ERA and 9.3 strikeouts per nine innings in 21 career starts against the Rays, including 5-3 with a 3.95 ERA and 8.5 K/9 in 10 starts at Tropicana Field.

9. Minnesota Twins

The Twins have Kenta Maeda, Jose Berrios and Michael Pineda slotted in the first three spots in their rotation, but the other two gigs are up for grabs. Maeda and Tanaka have known each other since they were kids in Japan, so the opportunity to play together could be in Minnesota's favor if it decides to make a serious run at signing the latter.