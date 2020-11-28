WWE SmackDown TV Ratings Decrease Following 2020 Survivor Series Results

Photo credit: WWE.com.

Friday night's episode of WWE SmackDown on Fox saw its overnight ratings decrease from last week despite fallout from Survivor Series.

According to Showbuzz Daily, Friday's SmackDown averaged 1.987 million viewers, which was down from last week's 2.215 million. SmackDown also did a 0.55 rating in the 18-49-year-old demographic, which was No. 3 for the night.

SmackDown was headlined by a match between Kevin Owens and Jey Uso. Owens won the match by disqualification and then called out Universal champion Roman Reigns after overcoming an Uso beatdown and taking him out with a Stunner.

SmackDown opened with Reigns expressing disappointment in Uso for his loss at Survivor Series and not helping during the main event against WWE champion Drew McIntyre, even though Reigns didn't ask him to.

With Reigns wanting more out of Uso, Jey displayed a vicious streak throughout the night by attacking Otis with a steel chair, taking Daniel Bryan out backstage and then trying to decimate Owens. With KO getting the better of Uso, however, a match between Reigns and Owens may be in the cards at TLC.

Also on SmackDown, Bryan had a non-title match against intercontinental champion Sami Zayn, which he lost by count-out after Uso attacked him while Bryan was following a fleeing Zayn backstage.

Zayn ran back to the ring to beat the count and then bragged about the win before getting interrupted by Big E, who squeezed Zayn's hand in a lengthy handshake, which may have been the setup for an IC title feud between them.

Elsewhere on the title front, Dolph Ziggler and Robert Roode surprisingly beat SmackDown tag team champions The Street Profits in a non-title match, meaning they likely earned a championship match in the near future.

The SmackDown women's division heated up as well, and there seems to be a budding rivalry between Bayley and Bianca Belair, as Bayley joined the commentary team for Belair's match against Natalya.

After Belair accidentally punched Bayley, the former SmackDown women's champion tried to get involved, but Bianca still managed to beat Nattie.

Current SmackDown women's champion Sasha Banks got some revenge on the show as well when she interrupted a backstage promo by Carmella and attacked her rival, who went after her on multiple occasions in previous weeks.

The TLC card figures to come even further into focus next week on SmackDown as the build toward WWE's December pay-per-view continues.

