Week 13 Waiver Wire: Breakout Pickups, Targets and Tips for Fantasy Football

0 of 5

Corey Sipkin/Associated Press

Are you worried about Kyler Murray after his lackluster Week 12 performance considering his shoulder injury? Does Tom Brady's Week 13 bye leave a void in your starting lineup? Well, this week's fantasy football pickups include solid streamer options at quarterback.

Leading up to Sunday's game against the New England Patriots, Murray battled a shoulder injury he suffered in Week 11 versus the Seattle Seahawks. Although he's usually an automatic starter, the Los Angeles Rams' second-ranked scoring defense poses a tough challenge for him in Week 13. You may want to consider another quarterback with a better matchup.

Managers atop the standings should strengthen their bench in preparation for the playoffs. The waiver wire still has a few gems available in more than 50 percent of Yahoo leagues.

Based on that threshold, we'll highlight eight players who can break out down the stretch or draw favorable matchups for Week 13. Also, take note of a fantasy tip for a running back rostered in 100 percent of leagues.