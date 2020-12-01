NFL Power Rankings: B/R's Expert Consensus Rank for Every Team Entering Week 13

0 of 32

Twelve weeks into the 2020 NFL season, the playoff picture is coming into focus.

The AFC West is a done deal. With the Kansas City Chiefs downing the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Las Vegas Raiders surprisingly getting waxed in Atlanta, the defending Super Bowl champs are now up four games with five to play.

The NFC South is pretty much a done deal, too. Tampa's loss coupled with a win by the New Orleans Saints in Denver puts New Orleans up three in the loss column with a pair of head-to-head wins.

The Green Bay Packers put a fork in the NFC North by blowing out the Chicago Bears on Sunday night. And while the Baltimore Ravens and Pittsburgh Steelers don't play until Tuesday because of COVID-19 issues, it's going to be difficult for the Ravens to make up four games in six weeks, especially after star quarterback Lamar Jackson and starting tight end Mark Andrews both tested positive.

The league's pecking order is also becoming clearer, at least in some spots. But for every question answered, another arises. Can the Miami Dolphins catch the Buffalo Bills in the AFC East? Who is the best team in the NFC West? The AFC South?

Let's get started, with a No. 32 team that will surprise exactly no one.