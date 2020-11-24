NFL Power Rankings: B/R's Expert Consensus Rank for Every Team Entering Week 12

0 of 32

It's Thanksgiving week. The 12th week of the 2020 NFL regular season. And as the postseason stretch run kicks off, some teams have much to be thankful for.

The Pittsburgh Steelers are thankful for a 10-0 start—the best in franchise history. The New Orleans Saints are thankful for depth at the quarterback position after Taysom Hill filled in admirably for an injured Drew Brees. The Seattle Seahawks are thankful for a hard-fought win over the Arizona Cardinals that put them back in first place in the NFC West.

At least they were until the Los Angeles Rams downed the Tampa Bay Buccaneers Monday night and took it right back.

And the Kansas City Chiefs are most assuredly thankful for Patrick Mahomes after a come-from-behind win over the Las Vegas Raiders on Sunday night.

Of course, not all teams are so fortunate. The Green Bay Packers were done in Sunday by four turnovers in Indianapolis. The New York Jets remain winless after falling in Los Angeles. The Cincinnati Bengals suffered a brutal injury in Washington. And the Baltimore Ravens are reeling after dropping their third game in the last four weeks against the Tennessee Titans.

After another wild week of NFL action, Bleacher Report NFL analysts Brad Gagnon, Brent Sobleski and Gary Davenport have gathered to sift through the week that was and re-rank the league's teams from worst to first.

The top team from last week hasn't changed—but the top 10 has.