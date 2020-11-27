Kenny Stills Reportedly Released by Texans After Less Than 2 Seasons

Kenny Stills Reportedly Released by Texans After Less Than 2 SeasonsNovember 27, 2020
Eric Christian Smith/Associated Press
The Houston Texans reportedly released wide receiver Kenny Stills on Friday after 23 appearances across two seasons with the organization.
ESPN's Cameron Wolfe reported the roster move was a "mutual parting."
This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.
Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.
Ravens-Steelers Moving to Tues
NFL ‘tentatively’ moves game from Sunday to Tuesday night (ESPN)