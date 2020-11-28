Fantasy Football Week 12 Rankings: Targets for This Week's Injured Stars

0 of 4

Brian Blanco/Associated Press

The good news for fantasy managers is that no teams are on bye in Week 12. Unfortunately, this doesn't negate the presence of an injury bug that has loomed large in 2020.

Star players like Drew Brees, Joe Mixon and George Kittle remain sidelined. Rookie phenom Joe Burrow was lost for the season in Week 11, and it appears that Christian McCaffrey isn't quite ready to return—though he could be back in the near future.

"He moved around. He's making progress. As soon as he's full go we'll put him out there," Carolina Panthers coach Matt Rhule said, per ESPN's David Newton.

With the Panthers on bye in Week 13, McCaffrey may not be available until late in the fantasy postseason.

So what are playoff-bound (or hopeful) managers to do entering Week 12? Well, the waiver wire is the obvious option, and we'll dig into some top targets who may still be available here. We'll also examine the top players at each key position based on point-per-reception (PPR) scoring.

In the spirit of Thanksgiving weekend, let's dig in.