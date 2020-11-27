Fantasy Football Week 12 Rankings: Projections and Matchups to Love

0 of 4

Isaac Brekken/Associated Press

Fantasy managers who started Washington Football Team running back Antonio Gibson on Thursday have to be happy heading into the rest of Week 12. The rookie out of Memphis racked up 115 rushing yards, five receptions, 21 receiving yards and three touchdowns against the Dallas Cowboys.

Gibson became the first rookie to score three touchdowns on Thanksgiving since Randy Moss did it back in 1998.

Of course, those following the matchups likely anticipated a strong outing from Gibson. The Cowboys rank dead-last against the run and dead-last in points allowed. However, it still would have been hard to predict three touchdowns on the afternoon.

How might this week's other top matchups play out? We're going to examine exactly that here. We'll examine the top players at each key position and make projections for our favorite matchups remaining on the schedule.

We'll include players from the Baltimore Ravens and Pittsburgh Steelers in our rankings, but it's worth noting that their game—already moved from Thursday to Sunday—could be moved again. It's on for now, but with the Ravens experiencing multiple positive COVID-19 tests, that could change.

"No way it can be played," one source told ESPN's Adam Schefter.

Circling some backup plans for Ravens and Steelers players just in case would be wise, though obviously, most lineups won't have to be finalized until Sunday.

All rankings and picks are based on point-per-reception (PPR) scoring.