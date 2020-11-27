Fantasy Football Week 12 Rankings: Projections and Matchups to Love

Fantasy Football Week 12 Rankings: Projections and Matchups to LoveNovember 27, 2020
Fantasy managers who started Washington Football Team running back Antonio Gibson on Thursday have to be happy heading into the rest of Week 12. The rookie out of Memphis racked up 115 rushing yards, five receptions, 21 receiving yards and three touchdowns against the Dallas Cowboys.
Gibson became the first rookie to score three touchdowns on Thanksgiving since Randy Moss did it back in 1998.
Of course, those following the matchups likely anticipated a strong outing from Gibson. The Cowboys rank dead-last against the run and dead-last in points allowed. However, it still would have been hard to predict three touchdowns on the afternoon.
How might this week's other top matchups play out? We're going to examine exactly that here. We'll examine the top players at each key position and make projections for our favorite matchups remaining on the schedule.
We'll include players from the Baltimore Ravens and Pittsburgh Steelers in our rankings, but it's worth noting that their game—already moved from Thursday to Sunday—could be moved again. It's on for now, but with the Ravens experiencing multiple positive COVID-19 tests, that could change.
"No way it can be played," one source told ESPN's Adam Schefter.
Circling some backup plans for Ravens and Steelers players just in case would be wise, though obviously, most lineups won't have to be finalized until Sunday.
All rankings and picks are based on point-per-reception (PPR) scoring.
Quarterback
1. Patrick Mahomes, Kansas City Chiefs
2. Josh Allen, Buffalo Bills
3. Russell Wilson, Seattle Seahawks
4. Justin Herbert, Los Angeles Chargers
5. Kyler Murray, Arizona Cardinals
6. Aaron Rodgers, Green Bay Packers
7. Tom Brady, Tampa Bay Buccaneers
8. Derek Carr, Las Vegas Raiders
9. Cam Newton, New England Patriots
10. Matt Ryan, Atlanta Falcons
11. Taysom Hill, New Orleans Saints
12. Ben Roethlisberger, Pittsburgh Steelers
Matchup to Love: Josh Allen vs. Los Angeles Chargers
From a purely statistical standpoint, the Los Angeles Chargers don't represent the juiciest matchup for opposing quarterbacks. They rank 13th against the pass. For Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen, though, this is a good one.
While Allen has mostly won with his arm this season, he still possesses the skill set of a dual-threat quarterback. He has only rushed for 279 yards but he also has five rushing touchdowns. He could add to that total against a Chargers defense that ranks 27th in yards per carry allowed.
It would make sense for Buffalo to attack L.A. on the ground, but its backfield has struggled in 2020. Allen is responsible for more than a quarter of the team's 976 rushing yards on the season.
Expect Allen to put up some strong rushing numbers against the Chargers, adding significantly to an otherwise solid quarterback outing.
Projection: 225 passing yards, 2 TDs, 1 INT, 55 rushing yards, 1 rushing TD
Running Back
1. Dalvin Cook, Minnesota Vikings
2. Alvin Kamara, New Orleans Saints
3. Derrick Henry, Tennessee Titans
4. Nick Chubb, Cleveland Browns
5. Aaron Jones, Green Bay Packers
6. James Robinson, Jacksonville Jaguars
7. Josh Jacobs, Las Vegas Raiders
8. Mike Davis, Carolina Panthers
9. Miles Sanders, Philadelphia Eagles
10. Kareem Hunt, Cleveland Browns
11. James Conner, Pittsburgh Steelers
12. Todd Gurley, Atlanta Falcons
13. Wayne Gallman, New York Giants
14. Chris Carson, Seattle Seahawks
15. Kalen Ballage, Los Angeles Chargers
Matchup to Love: Dalvin Cook vs. Carolina Panthers
Minnesota Vikings running back is a must-start in fantasy whenever he is healthy. Even his peers believe he is one of the best players in the NFL today.
"Right now, I would say he's the best back in football," 2019 rushing leader Derrick Henry said, per Mike Hogan of All Titans.
Last week, Cook racked up 115 rushing yards, 45 receiving yards, five receptions and a touchdown. He could have similar numbers this week against a Carolina Panthers defense ranked 24th in yards per carry allowed.
While the Panthers defense isn't as lackluster as the Cowboys defense Cook faced in Week 11, it isn't a shutdown unit against the ground game. As long as Minnesota is patient with its rushing attack, Cook should see the volume necessary to produce a huge fantasy stat line.
Projection: 120 rushing yards, 1 TD, 5 receptions, 38 receiving yards, 1 receiving TD
Wide Receiver
1. Davante Adams, Green Bay Packers
2. Keenan Allen, Los Angeles Chargers
3. DK Metcalf, Seattle Seahawks
4. Tyreek Hill, Kansas City Chiefs
5. DeAndre Hopkins, Arizona Cardinals
6. Stefon Diggs, Buffalo Bills
7. Calvin Ridley, Atlanta Falcons
8. Tyler Lockett, Seattle Seahawks
9. Michael Thomas, New Orleans Saints
10. Cooper Kupp, Los Angeles Rams
11. Robert Woods, Los Angeles Rams
12. Justin Jefferson, Minnesota Vikings
13. Allen Robinson II, Chicago Bears
14. Diontae Johnson, Pittsburgh Steelers
15. A.J. Brown, Tennessee Titans
16. D.J. Moore, Carolina Panthers
17. Chris Godwin, Tampa Bay Buccaneers
18. Chase Claypool, Pittsburgh Steelers
19. DeVante Parker, Miami Dolphins
20. Mike Evans, Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Matchup to Love: Calvin Ridley vs. Las Vegas Raiders
Atlanta Falcons receiver Calvin Ridley has stepped out from under Julio Jones' shadow a bit this year. He has already caught 48 passes for 747 yards and six touchdowns, and he could add to that total significantly against the Las Vegas Raiders in Week 12.
The Raiders are proving to be a competitive team, but their pass defense leaves something to be desired. Las Vegas ranks just 28th in passing yards allowed and has logged a mere 11 sacks on the season.
quarterback Matt Ryan should have plenty of opportunities to hit the big play against Las Vegas, and with Julio Jones again limited in practice, Ridley could be his preferred big-play target.
The Raiders offense, meanwhile, has been rolling, topping 30 points in each of its last three games. That gives this matchup legitimate shootout potential, which should only further benefit Ridley's fantasy production.
Projection: 8 receptions, 125 receiving yards, 1 TD
Tight End
1. Travis Kelce, Kansas City Chiefs
2. Darren Waller, Las Vegas Raiders
3. Hunter Henry, Los Angeles Chargers
4. Mark Andrews, Baltimore Ravens
5. Dallas Goedert, Philadelphia Eagles
6. Noah Fant, Denver Broncos
7. Hayden Hurst, Atlanta Falcons
8. Evan Engram, New York Giants
9. Rob Gronkowski, Tampa Bay Buccaneers
10. Eric Ebron, Pittsburgh Steelers
11. Austin Hooper, Cleveland Browns
12. Jonnu Smith, Tennessee Titans
Matchup to Love: Darren Waller at Atlanta Falcons
As previously mentioned, the Raiders-Falcons contest could become a back-and-forth offensive affair. That bodes well for Darren Waller managers, as the Raiders tight end is one of his team's most consistent receiving targets.
Waller leads Las Vegas in both receptions (60) and receiving yards (519).
Against the Kansas City Chiefs last week, Waller caught seven passes for 88 yards and a touchdown. He could be even more productive this week against the Falcons' 31st-ranked pass defense. Atlanta also ranks just 25th in points allowed.
Waller is a must-start in any matchup, but this one is particularly attractive. Don't be shocked if he has his best stat line of the season.
Projection: 10 receptions, 110 receiving yards, 1 TD