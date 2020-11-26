Cowboys Honor Markus Paul with 'MP' Sticker on Helmets After Coach's Death

Brandon Wade/Associated Press

The Dallas Cowboys will be wearing an "MP" sticker on their helmets during a Thanksgiving day matchup with the Washington Football Team in honor of strength and conditioning coach Markus Paul, who died this week at the age of 54.

The team will also take a moment of silence and show a tribute video to Paul at AT&T Stadium, per NFL.com. Cowboys players gathered together at the conclusion of their warmups ahead of Thursday's game:

Paul suffered a medical emergency at the Cowboys' team facilities Tuesday morning, per Todd Archer of ESPN. He was rushed to the Plano Presbyterian Hospital, where he died Wednesday with family present.

Team owner Jerry Jones released the following statement following Paul's death:

"The loss of a family member is a tragedy, and Markus Paul was a loved and valued member of our family. He was a pleasant and calming influence in our strength room and throughout The Star. His passion for his work and his enthusiasm for life earned him great respect and admiration from all our players and the entire organization. We offer our love and support to his family in this very difficult time. Our hearts are broken for his family and all of the individuals whose lives he touched and made better."

Tributes soon followed from around the NFL world:

Paul was an All-American defensive back at Syracuse before an NFL career that saw him play for the Chicago Bears (1989-1993) and Tampa Bay Buccaneers (1993).

His coaching career included stints with the New Orleans Saints (1998-1999), New England Patriots (2000-2004), New York Jets (2005-2006), New York Giants (2007-2018) and Cowboys (2018-20). Head coach Mike McCarthy promoted Paul to the team's strength and conditioning coordinator position ahead of the 2020 season.

He was also earned five Super Bowl rings during his time with the Pats and Giants.