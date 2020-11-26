Report: Randy Arozarena Released from Custody After Domestic Violence Allegation

Ashley Landis/Associated Press

Tampa Bay Rays outfielder Randy Arozarena has been released from custody two days after he was arrested in Mexico.

Per ESPN's Victor Alvarez, Arozarena "was released from all charges when he reached an agreement with his former partner, who determined not to take legal action against the Rays player."

Alvarez noted Arozarena had a hearing scheduled for Thursday, but it wound up being suspended as a result of his agreement with his former partner.

Per a Tuesday report from the Associated Press, the 25-year-old was arrested in relation to a custody dispute over a child.

ESPN's Jeff Passan noted authorities in Mexico's Yucatan state detained Arozarena "after an incident in which he allegedly tried to take his daughter from her mother and assaulted the woman's father."

Arozarena's agent, Abel Guerra, shared a statement with John Romano of the Tampa Bay Times.

"The only thing I know is he was hyper-sensitive about making sure that the child's needs were being taken care of," Guerra said. "He was always sending money down there, and he was very involved in her life. I don't want to speculate about [anything else]."

Romano also noted the Rays were aware of the allegations against Arozarena, but they haven't publicly commented thus far.



Arozarena was traded to Tampa Bay by the St. Louis Cardinals in January. He appeared in 23 games during the regular season and was the team's primary left fielder during the postseason.