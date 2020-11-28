Struggling NFL Teams That Will Make a Leap in 2021

Struggling NFL Teams That Will Make a Leap in 2021November 28, 2020
NFL teams can rise from worst to first or make a significant leap within one offseason. With a couple of signings and trades—or just a healthier roster—a handful of clubs will bounce back or surprise us in 2021.
The Miami Dolphins, Indianapolis Colts, Las Vegas Raiders, Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Arizona Cardinals all finished with losing records last season. Now, those teams are vying for playoff spots with six weeks left in the 2020 term.
The Dolphins had three 2020 first-round draft picks and made several free-agent acquisitions to expedite their rebuild. The Buccaneers signed quarterback Tom Brady, who immediately changed the franchise's short-term outlook. The Raiders established continuity with quarterback Derek Carr and head coach Jon Gruden working together for three consecutive seasons.
With those roster-building methods in mind, we'll project which sub-.500 squads have the existing pieces and resources to become contenders in 2021.
Carolina Panthers (4-7)
The Carolina Panthers started the season 3-2 but went on a five-game losing streak before they shut out the Detroit Lions in Week 11.
Head coach Matt Rhule has a history of turning around collegiate programs in a short period. Within the first three terms under his watch, Temple and Baylor both recorded double-digit wins. He's in a different situation in the pros, but the Panthers have high-end playmakers on both sides of the ball, which provides optimism for the future.
Teddy Bridgewater is on pace to shatter his career-high passing numbers across the board. He has a pair of wideouts in DJ Moore and Robby Anderson who have big-play ability and reliable hands. The former averages 18.8 yards per reception. The latter has a 74.7 percent catch rate. Both have already eclipsed 800 receiving yards.
Running back Christian McCaffrey has missed eight games because of a high ankle sprain and an AC joint sprain. Although Mike Davis has filled in admirably, logging 754 yards and five touchdowns from scrimmage, the All-Pro tailback gives that offense a dynamic trio when you include Moore and Anderson on the perimeter.
Remember, McCaffrey became the third player in league history to rack up 1,000-plus yards rushing and receiving last year.
The Panthers used all seven of their 2020 draft picks on defense. Interior tackle Derrick Brown, safety Jeremy Chinn, cornerback Troy Pride Jr. and defensive tackle Bravvion Roy have played a significant number of snaps with the starting lineup.
Ideally, the coaching staff would probably like to see defensive tackle Kawann Short (shoulder) off injured reserve and next to Brown, but at least Roy is getting valuable experience. With Brian Burns' steady development as the lead pass-rusher, Carolina could have a formidable defensive unit.
The Panthers could go into next season with a stacked offense and a defense capable of slowing down opponents.
Houston Texans (4-7)
The Houston Texans opened the campaign with an 0-4 record and fired former head coach Bill O'Brien. Typically, that combination will result in a disastrous season. Since a Week 8 bye, though, this squad has shown some fight, winning three of its last four contests.
The Texans have what most teams need to contend: a franchise quarterback. Despite his team's losing record, Deshaun Watson has played at a Pro Bowl level since the club moved on from O'Brien. Dating back to Week 5, he's thrown for 18 touchdowns and just two interceptions.
Despite the questionable move to acquire wideout Brandin Cooks' contract, which averages $13 million in cap hits over the next three terms, the Texans can release him without money owed. They could also keep the 27-year-old as a viable pass-catching option if Will Fuller V signs elsewhere in free agency. Cooks lists second on the team in catches (52) with 719 receiving yards. Solid slot wideout Randall Cobb has two years left on his deal.
The Texans don't have a 2021 first- or second-round pick because of their trade with the Miami Dolphins for left tackle Laremy Tunsil. They'll have to rely on in-house development, a couple of shrewd trades or middle-round draft talent to fill voids in their run and pass defense. Houston gives up the second-most yards and ranks 23rd in points allowed.
Although the Texans have a difficult task in revamping their defense, the new general manager may find some hidden gems in the draft or low-cost, high-reward veterans to patch up some holes for at least a year. Coming off an injury-riddled season, defensive tackle Sheldon Rankins, for example, could bolster the interior on a prove-it deal.
Minnesota Vikings (4-6)
The Minnesota Vikings have a clear identity. They'll pound the ball inside with Dalvin Cook, who's become one of the best dual-threat running backs in the league over the last two seasons, racking up 1,300-plus scrimmage yards in both terms. Alexander Mattison spells him on the ground, averaging 4.6 yards per carry for his career.
As a low-volume passer, Kirk Cousins takes selective shots downfield, but the offense has something special in wideout Justin Jefferson. He lists seventh leaguewide in receiving yards (848) going into Sunday's Week 12 games. Don't compare him to Stefon Diggs, who the Vikings traded to the Buffalo Bills this past offseason, but the LSU product has the ability to complement two-time Pro Bowler Adam Thielen in the passing attack.
Minnesota has lost a number of starters for the season due to injuries. The absences of cornerback Mike Hughes (neck), Anthony Barr (pectoral) and Danielle Hunter (herniated disk) have created voids on all three levels of the defense. Inexperienced players have had to take on larger roles.
As a result, the Vikings defense has had more lapses this season compared to recent years, ranking 27th in scoring and 22nd for yards, the worst in both categories since 2013.
On the bright side, the Vikings have a potential gem in linebacker Eric Wilson, who's recorded 70 tackles, five tackles for loss, three sacks, four pass breakups and three interceptions through 10 contests. Rookie cornerbacks Jeff Gladney and Cameron Dantzler have taken a significant number of reps with the starters.
With health on their side and some growth in the secondary between Gladney and Dantzler, the Vikings could once again challenge the Green Bay Packers for the NFC North title. Minnesota beat them in Week 8 this season despite its defensive issues.
New England Patriots (4-6)
Before the season started, the New England Patriots lost eight players who opted out of the 2020 campaign because of COVID-19 concerns. Linebacker Dont'a Hightower and safety Patrick Chung left voids within the defense, and right tackle Marcus Cannon, who started 15 games in 2019, also chose not to play.
According to Spotrac, the Patriots will have a flexible financial situation, ranking among the top five in cap space. General manager and head coach Bill Belichick will have the resources to fill spots with established veterans off the open market. Given the franchise's winning history, New England could become a hot destination in the spring.
The Patriots' biggest decision will involve the quarterback position. New England could go young with a potential mid-round pick on Day 1 such as Florida's Kyle Trask (if available), sign or trade for a veteran or re-sign Cam Newton as the 2021 starter and bridge-the-gap signal-caller.
Newton's numbers don't look great on paper. He's thrown for just four touchdowns and seven interceptions. However, we must consider his career-high 68.1 percent completion rate and the lack of high-end pass-catching options around him.
Julian Edelman has missed four games because of knee surgery. In his second term, N'Keal Harry remains a question mark with just 24 receptions for 213 yards and a touchdown through eight contests. Ryan Izzo has 12 catches for 193 yards as the top passing threat at tight end.
Perhaps Trask's teammate, tight end Kyle Pitts, ranks high on the Patriots' big board. He's caught 24 passes for 414 yards and eight touchdowns in five games.
To compensate for the limited options on the perimeter, Newton has used his legs and targeted running backs Rex Burkhead (currently on injured reserve) and James White in the short passing game. In recent weeks, wideout Jakobi Meyers has emerged as a solid contributor with Edelman on injured reserve.
The Patriots' quarterback plan will determine whether they're back in the playoff picture, but we should find it difficult to imagine a Belichick-coached squad struggling in consecutive seasons. He's arguably the most successful lead skipper in league history.
San Francisco 49ers (4-6)
The San Francisco 49ers have an interesting scenario with quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo. After a solid 2019 campaign, he has struggled this season. Head coach Kyle Shanahan benched him in a blowout loss to the Miami Dolphins.
Shanahan mentioned Garoppolo's sprained ankle as a factor in the signal-caller's inconsistencies.
"Watching how we were playing as a whole [and] watching how he was playing, you can tell he was affected by his ankle," Shanahan said during the Week 5 postgame presser. "I know he doesn't normally throw the ball that way and I think he was struggling a little bit because of it."
The head coach also said he "expects" to stick with his starter in 2021.
Nevertheless, we'll find out if the 49ers are truly committed to Garoppolo. They could have a top-15 draft pick and a fair amount of cap space in the event they release the quarterback and recoup $24.1 million, per Over the Cap.
Either way, San Francisco has a flexible quarterback situation. As he suggested, Shanahan could move forward with Garoppolo, who helped lead this team to Super Bowl LIV, or swap him out for a rising prospect such as BYU's Zach Wilson, who's thrown for 26 touchdowns and just two interceptions in nine outings.
Shanahan has earned the benefit of the doubt regardless of who's under center next year. As an offensive coordinator and head coach, he's fielded seven units that ranked top-10 in yards.
More importantly, if San Francisco's defense can avoid the injury bug, the offense won't have so much pressure to outscore opponents. When the 49ers made their playoff run last year, they ranked eighth in points allowed while giving up the second-fewest yards.
At 32 years old, cornerback Richard Sherman hasn't played since the season opener because of a calf injury. If the 49ers allow him to walk in free agency, they may target Virginia Tech's Caleb Farley in the first round of the draft. He recorded 12 pass breakups and four interceptions in 10 games last season before opting out of the 2020 campaign.
In 2019, the 49ers' front seven constantly pressured the pocket. That unit had Nick Bosa (torn ACL) and Dee Ford (neck) together for one game this season. Arik Armstead hasn't looked as special alongside backup talent and a rookie in Javon Kinlaw.
Kinlaw doesn't have to become DeForest Buckner, who the team traded to the Indianapolis Colts this past offseason. If he's solid next to Bosa and Armstead, San Francisco's defense could bounce back and factor into another playoff run.
