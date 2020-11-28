Struggling NFL Teams That Will Make a Leap in 2021

1 of 5

Brian Blanco/Associated Press

The Carolina Panthers started the season 3-2 but went on a five-game losing streak before they shut out the Detroit Lions in Week 11.

Head coach Matt Rhule has a history of turning around collegiate programs in a short period. Within the first three terms under his watch, Temple and Baylor both recorded double-digit wins. He's in a different situation in the pros, but the Panthers have high-end playmakers on both sides of the ball, which provides optimism for the future.

Teddy Bridgewater is on pace to shatter his career-high passing numbers across the board. He has a pair of wideouts in DJ Moore and Robby Anderson who have big-play ability and reliable hands. The former averages 18.8 yards per reception. The latter has a 74.7 percent catch rate. Both have already eclipsed 800 receiving yards.

Running back Christian McCaffrey has missed eight games because of a high ankle sprain and an AC joint sprain. Although Mike Davis has filled in admirably, logging 754 yards and five touchdowns from scrimmage, the All-Pro tailback gives that offense a dynamic trio when you include Moore and Anderson on the perimeter.

Remember, McCaffrey became the third player in league history to rack up 1,000-plus yards rushing and receiving last year.

The Panthers used all seven of their 2020 draft picks on defense. Interior tackle Derrick Brown, safety Jeremy Chinn, cornerback Troy Pride Jr. and defensive tackle Bravvion Roy have played a significant number of snaps with the starting lineup.

Ideally, the coaching staff would probably like to see defensive tackle Kawann Short (shoulder) off injured reserve and next to Brown, but at least Roy is getting valuable experience. With Brian Burns' steady development as the lead pass-rusher, Carolina could have a formidable defensive unit.

The Panthers could go into next season with a stacked offense and a defense capable of slowing down opponents.