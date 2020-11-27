Fantasy Football Week 12: Biggest Sleepers at Every Position

0 of 4

Adam Hunger/Associated Press

In the spirit of Thanksgiving, think of this week's fantasy football sleepers as feast-or-famine options. Sure, you're about to take a big risk, but the upside provides great optimism.

Last week, on the national stage, the Las Vegas Raiders showcased an offense that can carry more fantasy-relevant players than running back Josh Jacobs, tight end Darren Waller and quarterback Derek Carr.

For managers who like to have an active player for Monday night games, the matchup between the Philadelphia Eagles and Seattle Seahawks offers choices at running back and tight end.

You'll notice several players who've flown way under the radar through most of the first 11 weeks. Well, now is your chance to feast on their potential output in juicy matchups. Don't be afraid—dig in.

All the selections below are available in at least 50 percent of Yahoo leagues.