Fantasy Football Week 12: Biggest Sleepers at Every PositionNovember 27, 2020
Fantasy Football Week 12: Biggest Sleepers at Every Position
In the spirit of Thanksgiving, think of this week's fantasy football sleepers as feast-or-famine options. Sure, you're about to take a big risk, but the upside provides great optimism.
Last week, on the national stage, the Las Vegas Raiders showcased an offense that can carry more fantasy-relevant players than running back Josh Jacobs, tight end Darren Waller and quarterback Derek Carr.
For managers who like to have an active player for Monday night games, the matchup between the Philadelphia Eagles and Seattle Seahawks offers choices at running back and tight end.
You'll notice several players who've flown way under the radar through most of the first 11 weeks. Well, now is your chance to feast on their potential output in juicy matchups. Don't be afraid—dig in.
All the selections below are available in at least 50 percent of Yahoo leagues.
Quarterbacks
Teddy Bridgewater vs. Minnesota Vikings (38 percent rostered)
Last week, Teddy Bridgewater sat out because of a knee injury, but he went through a full practice Wednesday. Head coach Matt Rhule expects him to play against the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday.
Assuming Bridgewater suits up, he has a mouthwatering matchup. The Vikings' pass defense ranks 26th in yards allowed and gave up 22 touchdowns through 10 outings.
Bridgewater should have a field day when targeting rookie cornerbacks Jeff Gladney and Cameron Dantzler.
Baker Mayfield vs. Jacksonville Jaguars (32 percent rostered)
Despite the Cleveland Browns' run-first offense, Baker Mayfield has an opportunity to show off his arm against the Jacksonville Jaguars, who've surrendered the fourth-most passing yards and 21 touchdowns through the air this season.
The Browns have experienced tough luck with the weather, playing in windy or rainy conditions for three consecutive games, which had an adverse effect on the aerial attack. Mayfield hasn't topped 204 passing yards or thrown a touchdown since Week 7.
In fair weather, Mayfield should have a solid performance against a Jaguars squad that allows the third-most fantasy points to quarterbacks.
Daniel Jones vs. Cincinnati Bengals (32 percent rostered)
Coming off a bye week, Daniel Jones can carve up the Cincinnati Bengals pass defense, which has allowed 316-plus yards in four games and 22 touchdowns for the season.
In terms of fantasy scoring, Jones had his best showing (22.2 points) against the Philadelphia Eagles before the bye. His ability to run the ball has been a major plus, as he's rushed for at least 45 yards in five out of 10 games.
Running Backs
Carlos Hyde vs. Philadelphia Eagles (45 percent rostered)
Seattle Seahawks head coach Pete Carroll expects running back Chris Carson to suit up for Week 12, which would end his multiweek absence at four games.
Yet because Carson has missed about a month of action with a foot injury, he may not assume a full workload in his first game back. The Seahawks think fellow tailback Rashaad Penny has a couple of weeks before he returns from a torn ACL, so Seattle could ease its lead ball-carrier back into the fold.
Over the last two games, Carlos Hyde has recorded 29 rush attempts for 147 yards and two touchdowns. He's played well enough to split touches at running back, and the seventh-year veteran holds some fantasy value going against the Philadelphia Eagles' 25th-ranked run defense.
Boston Scott vs. Seattle Seahawks (29 percent rostered)
For now, running back Miles Sanders looks healthy in the lead role. After sitting out Weeks 7 and 8 because of a knee injury, he's played at least 60 percent of the offensive snaps for each of the last two outings. Nevertheless, Boston Scott has made the most of his limited touches in a backup position.
Since Sanders' return, Scott has racked up 124 scrimmage yards and a touchdown. Managers shouldn't rely on the big plays to justify a spot for him on the roster, but the Eagles want quarterback Carson Wentz to have a quicker release and involve the running backs, per NFL Network's Ian Rapoport.
If Wentz executes that strategy, Scott could see more targets or more carries as the Eagles try to cut down on turnovers.
Frank Gore vs. Miami Dolphins (20 percent rostered)
Heading into Week 11, the New York Jets planned to give rookie fourth-rounder La'Mical Perine more touches as a featured back. He ran the ball eight times for 33 yards and a touchdown but suffered a high ankle sprain, and the team placed him on injured reserve.
As a result, the Jets will probably turn back to Frank Gore, who's primed to handle a full workload against the Miami Dolphins in Week 12. He recorded 15 carries for 61 yards and a touchdown last week.
Gore has a high-upside matchup as the Dolphins allow the eighth-most fantasy points to running backs.
Wide Receivers
Nelson Agholor vs. Atlanta Falcons (38 percent rostered)
Going into Week 12, Nelson Agholor leads the Las Vegas Raiders in touchdown receptions (six) and ranks second on the team in receiving yards (443). He's become Derek Carr's most reliable wideout, and managers should look to stack them together Sunday.
In Week 11 against the Kansas City Chiefs' eighth-ranked pass defense, Agholor converted nine targets into six receptions for 88 yards and a touchdown. Now, he faces the Atlanta Falcons, who are tied for third in fantasy points allowed to wide receivers. The sixth-year veteran has significant upside this week as a WR2 option.
Tim Patrick vs. New Orleans Saints (24 percent rostered)
Because of quarterback Drew Lock's inconsistencies, the Denver Broncos' 21st-ranked passing attack doesn't garner much positive press as a unit. However, Tim Patrick has recorded three 100-plus-yard games along with three touchdowns. Quietly, the fourth-year veteran has put together a solid season in a starting role.
In Week 11 against the Miami Dolphins, Patrick accumulated a career-high 119 receiving yards. He's worthy of a WR3 spot or flex consideration as the Broncos face the New Orleans Saints pass defense, which has allowed 20 touchdowns this season.
Jakeem Grant vs. New York Jets (9 percent rostered)
Miami Dolphins head coach Brian Flores won't give the quarterback reins back to Ryan Fitzpatrick after he replaced Tua Tagovailoa in the last outing. Fortunately for the rookie, he has a get-right matchup against the New York Jets in Week 12.
Even if Tagovailoa continues to struggle and Fitzpatrick makes another appearance, Jakeem Grant seems secure in a decent role in the passing game since the Dolphins placed Preston Williams (foot) on injured reserve. Over the past three outings, he's seen 16 targets, converting those looks into 10 receptions for 90 yards and a score.
Grant's target volume gives him a good chance to put together his best performance of the season Sunday. The Jets' pass defense has allowed the third-most yards and 19 touchdowns in 2020.
Tight Ends
Jordan Reed vs. Los Angeles Rams (23 percent rostered)
As tight end George Kittle recovers from a fracture in his foot on injured reserve, Jordan Reed could fill a pass-catching void at tight end.
The San Francisco 49ers activated Reed off injured reserve before Week 9, but he only played 13 offensive snaps and caught one ball for three yards. In the following game, the 30-year-old hauled in five passes for 62 yards.
Although head coach Kyle Shanahan has hope that wideout Deebo Samuel returns to action from a hamstring injury, Reed should see a fair number of snaps at tight end and looks in the passing game.
Tyler Eifert vs. Cleveland Browns (5 percent rostered)
Managers who dig deep may strike gold with Tyler Eifert. He's going into Week 12 with modest numbers (19 receptions for 188 yards and a touchdown), but the oft-injured tight end has had some pass-catching opportunities while healthy.
Over the last three weeks, Eifert has seen 14 targets and no fewer than four in each game. With that volume, he could finally produce a gem against the Cleveland Browns, who are tied for third in fantasy points allowed to tight ends.
Will Dissly vs. Philadelphia Eagles (2 percent rostered)
In Week 11, tight end Greg Olsen ruptured the plantar fascia in his left foot, and the Seattle Seahawks placed him on injured reserve. Head coach Pete Carroll estimated a four to six-week recovery timetable.
In Olsen's absence, Will Dissly could handle an expanded role. Last week, he played 65 percent of the offensive snaps. Expect him to take over as the lead tight end, with Jacob Hollister and rookie fourth-rounder Colby Parkinson in backup roles.
Dissly had a solid 2019 campaign before he tore his Achilles. In that term, he caught 23 passes for 262 yards and four touchdowns through six games. We could see him flash again with more opportunities.
Fantasy points allowed provided by FantasyPros.
Eligibility restrictions apply. See draftkings.com for details.