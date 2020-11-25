Rams' Aaron Donald Criticizes Refs for 'Blatant' Uncalled Holds on Him

Mark LoMoglio/Associated Press

Los Angeles Rams defensive tackle Aaron Donald was asked Wednesday if he felt referees had been missing holding calls against him, and the two-time NFL Defensive Player of the Year provided an honest answer in response.

"In my opinion, they hold every play," Donald said, per ESPN's Lindsey Thiry. He also said "there was some blatant holds that we didn't get the call for" during his team's 27-24 road win over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Monday.

Donald pointed to one instance in particular when Bucs quarterback Tom Brady appeared to fumble in his own end zone after facing a 3rd-and-15 from his team's own 8-yard line.

"I feel like [defensive end Morgan Fox] got the ball out, so that should have been a sack anyway, and if it wasn't, it should have been a holding call and a safety because [Buccaneers left tackle Donovan Smith] held me in the end zone. So I thought was going to get the flag, I looked around, there was a lot of chaos, didn't, but it is what it is, so just got to keep playing ball."

Donald has not registered a sack or tackle in his last two games, although he had two quarterback hits in a 23-16 win over the Seattle Seahawks on Nov. 15.

The seven-year veteran is still enjoying a good statistical season, amassing 26 tackles, 17 quarterback hits and nine sacks for a Rams team that has allowed the second-fewest points per game in the NFL.

Video Play Button Videos you might like

Donald has arguably been the game's best defensive talent of his era, making six Pro Bowls and five All-Pro teams. He also made the Pro Football Hall of Fame's All-2010s Team.

The 29-year-old defensive tackle out of Pitt went 13th overall to the then-St. Louis Rams in 2014. He's had eight or more sacks in every season, including an NFL-high 20.5 for the NFC champion Rams in 2018.

Donald has never missed a game because of an injury (the two he did miss in 2017 were due to a contract dispute and for rest prior to the playoffs).

It's hard stopping Donald (legally or illegally), but the superstar let it be known Wednesday that he's trying to get officials to blow their whistle more often.

"All the damn time I talk to them. I say, 'You got to see that holding call,' they say they don't see it. I'm like, 'Man, the guy got me around my neck, grabbed, pulled my shirt, I just beat a guy with a clean rush.' But it's all right, hopefully I'm gonna get one sooner or later that's gonna help us big time, so I just got to keep playing."

The 7-3 Rams currently sit in first in the NFC West. They're set to host the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday.