Ravens Discipline Staff Member for Conduct Amid COVID-19 Outbreak

Zach Bolinger/Associated Press

The Baltimore Ravens announced they disciplined a member of their staff "for conduct surrounding the recent COVID-19 cases that have affected players and staff at the Ravens."

The NFL announced it postponed Thursday's game between the Baltimore Ravens and Pittsburgh Steelers until Sunday because of a COVID-19 outbreak within the Ravens.

Steelers wide receivers Chase Claypool and JuJu Smith-Schuster reacted negatively to the postponement:

The Ravens placed Calais Campbell, Matt Skura and Patrick Mekari on the reserve/COVID-19 list Wednesday, having already used the designation for J.K. Dobbins, Mark Ingram II, Pernell McPhee and Brandon Williams.

The reserve/COVID-19 list is for players who either tested positive for the coronavirus or had close contact with a person carrying the virus.

It's unclear whether the NFL plans to investigate what led to the Baltimore staffer getting disciplined. According to the Washington Post's Mark Maske, that avenue "isn't ruled out."

The league previously looked into the Tennessee Titans in the wake of their October outbreak. A group of Titans players had staged their own practice while the team facility was temporarily closed. The team received a $350,000 fine but escaped any punishment beyond that.

The NFL came down harder on the Las Vegas Raiders for violations of the COVID-19 health and safety protocols. Earlier this month, the Raiders were fined $500,000 and forfeited a sixth-round draft pick.