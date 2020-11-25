AEW Dynamite Results: Winners, Grades, Reaction and Highlights from November 25

0 of 1

Credit: All Elite Wrestling

Will Hobbs pledged his allegiance to Team Taz in the closing moments of last week's show with his attack on Darby Allin and Cody Rhodes and Wednesday night on TNT, the big man saw his first in-ring action since his career-altering decision.

How did the blue chip prospect fare and what further dominance would The Human Suplex Machine's collection of talent establish on the eve of Thanksgiving?

The answer to that question and more lies within this recap of the November 25 episode of All Elite Wrestling Dynamite.