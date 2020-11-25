Mike Glennon Named Jaguars' Starting QB vs. Browns over Jake Luton

Gary McCullough/Associated Press

The Jacksonville Jaguars are making a change at quarterback, with Mike Glennon set to start Sunday's game against the Cleveland Browns at TIAA Bank Field.

Head coach Doug Marrone told reporters Wednesday that Glennon will replace Jake Luton in the starting lineup.

Luton has started the past three games for the Jaguars as Gardner Minshew II dealt with a thumb injury that he originally suffered in a Week 5 loss to the Houston Texans.

Ian Rapoport of NFL Network noted that Minshew is getting closer to full health, but Marrone has made the decision to go with the eight-year veteran as his starting quarterback.

A sixth-round draft pick out of Oregon State in 2020, Luton completed 54.5 percent of his passes for 624 yards with two touchdowns and six interceptions. He was picked off four times in Sunday's 27-3 loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Glennon was signed by the Jaguars in May and was promoted to their 53-man roster on Sept. 8, five days before their season opener against the Indianapolis Colts, after spending time on the practice squad.

Sunday will mark Glennon's first start since Week 4 of the 2017 season when he was with the Chicago Bears. The 30-year-old is 6-16 in his career as a starting quarterback. He has thrown for 5,163 yards, 36 touchdowns and 20 interceptions with four different teams.

Jacksonville has lost nine straight games since a 27-20 victory over the Colts in Week 1.