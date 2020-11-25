    Mike Glennon Named Jaguars' Starting QB vs. Browns over Jake Luton

    Adam Wells@adamwells1985Featured ColumnistNovember 25, 2020
    Alerted 3h ago in the B/R App

    Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Mike Glennon (2) before an NFL football game against the Detroit Lions, Sunday, Oct. 18, 2020, in Jacksonville, Fla. (AP Photo/Gary McCullough)
    Gary McCullough/Associated Press

    The Jacksonville Jaguars are making a change at quarterback, with Mike Glennon set to start Sunday's game against the Cleveland Browns at TIAA Bank Field. 

    Head coach Doug Marrone told reporters Wednesday that Glennon will replace Jake Luton in the starting lineup. 

    Luton has started the past three games for the Jaguars as Gardner Minshew II dealt with a thumb injury that he originally suffered in a Week 5 loss to the Houston Texans. 

    Ian Rapoport of NFL Network noted that Minshew is getting closer to full health, but Marrone has made the decision to go with the eight-year veteran as his starting quarterback. 

    A sixth-round draft pick out of Oregon State in 2020, Luton completed 54.5 percent of his passes for 624 yards with two touchdowns and six interceptions. He was picked off four times in Sunday's 27-3 loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers. 

    Glennon was signed by the Jaguars in May and was promoted to their 53-man roster on Sept. 8, five days before their season opener against the Indianapolis Colts, after spending time on the practice squad. 

    Sunday will mark Glennon's first start since Week 4 of the 2017 season when he was with the Chicago Bears. The 30-year-old is 6-16 in his career as a starting quarterback. He has thrown for 5,163 yards, 36 touchdowns and 20 interceptions with four different teams. 

    Video Play Button
    Videos you might like

    Jacksonville has lost nine straight games since a 27-20 victory over the Colts in Week 1.  

    Related

      Jaguars owner demands “major” stadium renovations, or NFL will shoot this team

      Jaguars owner demands “major” stadium renovations, or NFL will shoot this team
      Jacksonville Jaguars logo
      Jacksonville Jaguars

      Jaguars owner demands “major” stadium renovations, or NFL will shoot this team

      Neil deMause
      via Field of Schemes

      Jaguars' Defensive Staff Working Virtually Due to COVID-19 Protocols: Todd Wash Unavailable Sunday

      Jaguars' Defensive Staff Working Virtually Due to COVID-19 Protocols: Todd Wash Unavailable Sunday
      Jacksonville Jaguars logo
      Jacksonville Jaguars

      Jaguars' Defensive Staff Working Virtually Due to COVID-19 Protocols: Todd Wash Unavailable Sunday

      SI.com
      via SI.com

      Plaxico Hid Injury All Super Bowl Year

      Ligaments off bone. No practicing. And a bad knee. How ex-WR still helped Giants beat 18-0 Pats. Watch ‘Untold Stories’ 🎥

      Plaxico Hid Injury All Super Bowl Year
      NFL logo
      NFL

      Plaxico Hid Injury All Super Bowl Year

      Facebook
      via Facebook

      Fantasy Start or Sit Advice 🤔

      @GDavenport answers your hardest Week 12 lineup questions ahead of the Thanksgiving slate 📲

      Fantasy Start or Sit Advice 🤔
      Jacksonville Jaguars logo
      Jacksonville Jaguars

      Fantasy Start or Sit Advice 🤔

      Gary Davenport
      via Bleacher Report