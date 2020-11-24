    Peyton Manning to Host 'College Bowl' Reboot on NBC

    Blake SchusterAnalyst IIINovember 24, 2020

    Former Indianapolis Colts quarterback Peyton Manning walks to the field before an NFL football game between the Indianapolis Colts and the Miami Dolphins in Indianapolis, Sunday, Nov. 10, 2019. (AP Photo/AJ Mast)
    AJ Mast/Associated Press

    Former NFL star Peyton Manning will host a reboot of College Bowl on NBC, according to Variety's Janet W. Lee, who noted the show is going straight-to-series with a 10-episode run.

    The quiz show features teams of college students from 12 schools going head-to-head in a bracketed tournament, with the champions awarded "life-changing scholarships". 

    "I've always loved intense college competition, so I'm thrilled to be part of the team bringing back College Bowl," Manning said. "Having personally seen the profound impact scholarships can make on deserving students, I can't wait for the moment when we get to award life-changing scholarships to the winning team."

    The show originally aired over the radio in the 1950s before transitioning to television on CBS and later NBC.

    NFL broadcasters have long sought after Manning to hop into the booth as an analyst for prime-time football games. NBC seems to have won that battle for now, albeit for a much different competition. 

    Manning's brothers, Eli and Cooper, will be two of the executive producers for the show along with Richard Reid (via Richard Reid Productions) and Mark Itkin (Tough Lamb Media).      

    Video Play Button
    Videos you might like
    Related

      Pro Football HOF Semifinalists

      Megatron, Peyton Manning and Charles Woodson are among 25 semifinalists for HOF Class of 2021 📲

      Pro Football HOF Semifinalists
      NFL logo
      NFL

      Pro Football HOF Semifinalists

      Tyler Conway
      via Bleacher Report

      New Gridiron Holiday Merch 🎬

      We reimagined some NFL stars as Holiday Blockbusters: Buy the exclusive collection now 🛒

      New Gridiron Holiday Merch 🎬
      NFL logo
      NFL

      New Gridiron Holiday Merch 🎬

      B/R SHOP
      via B/R SHOP

      New NFL Power Rankings 📊

      The top team hasn't changed, but the top 10 looks different after Week 11 📲

      New NFL Power Rankings 📊
      NFL logo
      NFL

      New NFL Power Rankings 📊

      NFL Staff
      via Bleacher Report

      Ravens-Steelers on as of Now

      Five Ravens players and four staffers test positive for COVID-19, ‘further positives’ could postpone game (Schefter)

      Ravens-Steelers on as of Now
      NFL logo
      NFL

      Ravens-Steelers on as of Now

      Adam Wells
      via Bleacher Report