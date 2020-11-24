Ravens' Pernell McPhee Placed on Reserve/COVID-19 List, Out vs. Steelers

Nick Wass/Associated Press

Baltimore Ravens linebacker Pernell McPhee will miss Thursday's game against the Pittsburgh Steelers after the team placed him on the reserve/COVID-19 list.

McPhee is the fourth Ravens player to receive the designation this week after J.K. Dobbins, Mark Ingram II and Brandon Williams went on the list Monday.

Baltimore announced earlier Tuesday it was sending players and staff members home and conducting necessary business remotely.

