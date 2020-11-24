    Ravens' Pernell McPhee Placed on Reserve/COVID-19 List, Out vs. Steelers

    Joseph Zucker@@JosephZuckerFeatured ColumnistNovember 24, 2020

    Baltimore Ravens outside linebacker Pernell McPhee (90) during the second half of an NFL football game against the Pittsburgh Steelers, Sunday, Nov. 1, 2020, in Baltimore. The Steelers won 28-24. (AP Photo/Nick Wass)
    Nick Wass/Associated Press

    Baltimore Ravens linebacker Pernell McPhee will miss Thursday's game against the Pittsburgh Steelers after the team placed him on the reserve/COVID-19 list.

    McPhee is the fourth Ravens player to receive the designation this week after J.K. Dobbins, Mark Ingram II and Brandon Williams went on the list Monday.

    Baltimore announced earlier Tuesday it was sending players and staff members home and conducting necessary business remotely.

              

    This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

