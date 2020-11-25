Start 'Em, Sit 'Em Week 12: Advice for Fringe Flex Fantasy Football Starters

1 of 3

David Becker/Associated Press

What do you get when you combine a red-hot quarterback with the juiciest matchup in fantasy football? A no-brainer starter for a critical week.

Derek Carr just authored one of the best performances of his season. And while he fell just short of steering the Las Vegas Raiders past the Kansas City Chiefs—which would have given them a 2-0 season sweep—he rewarded all the fantasy managers smart enough to start him.

The 29-year-old toyed with the Kansas City defense to the tune of 23-of-31 passing for 275 yards, three touchdowns and one interception. More impressively, it was only his third-highest ranked performance of the 2020 campaign, trailing a 284-yard, three-score effort in Week 2 and a 347-yard, three-touchdown, one-pick effort in Week 5.

Now, Carr draws an Atlanta defense allowing more fantasy points to the quarterback position than anyone, per Yahoo Sports. Seven different quarterbacks have thrown for at least 300 yards against the Falcons, and he has an excellent opportunity to join that group.