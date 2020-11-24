    Cowboys Coach Markus Paul Hospitalized After Medical Emergency at Team Facility

    Tyler Conway@jtylerconwayFeatured ColumnistNovember 24, 2020
    This is a photo of Markus Paul of the Dallas Cowboys NFL football team. This image reflects the Dallas Cowboys active roster as of Thursday, June 20, 2019. (AP Photo)
    Uncredited/Associated Press

    Dallas Cowboys strength and conditioning coordinator Markus Paul has been hospitalized after experiencing a medical emergency at the team facility Tuesday.

    The Cowboys said Paul is in the process of undergoing further treatment, and the team will provide more information when it is available. The team previously announced it had canceled practice Tuesday for a medical emergency unrelated to COVID-19.

    Paul, 54, has been with the Cowboys since the 2018 season. He previously spent time with the New Orleans Saints, New England Patriots, New York Giants and New York Jets organizations after a brief playing career as a safety.

    The Cowboys are set to play Washington on Thanksgiving Day, meaning this is their penultimate practice and likely their final day in pads before the game. It's possible the team will hold a more regular practice than the typical pregame walkthrough Wednesday to account for the missed practice Tuesday.

