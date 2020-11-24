    Jon Lester Reportedly Drawing Interest from Giants in 2020 MLB Free Agency

    Joseph Zucker@@JosephZuckerFeatured ColumnistNovember 24, 2020

    Chicago Cubs pitcher Jon Lester walks to the dugout against the Detroit Tigers in the first inning of a baseball game in Detroit, Wednesday, Aug. 26, 2020. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)
    Paul Sancya/Associated Press

    The San Francisco Giants have Jon Lester on their radar as they look to bolster their starting rotation, according to MLB.com's Jon Morosi

    San Francisco was a finalist for Lester when the veteran left-hander was a free agent ahead of the 2015 MLB season.

    The Chicago Cubs declined Lester's $25 million option for 2021, allowing him to hit the open market again.

    Morosi posited the 36-year-old Georgia resident might have liked to join the Atlanta Braves. However, Atlanta announced Tuesday it signed Charlie Morton to a one-year, $15 million deal after having added Drew Smyly for one year and $11 million.

    The Braves' rotation looks set, leaving little room for Lester.

    The five-time All-Star struggled this past season, going 3-3 with a 5.14 FIP in 12 starts, per FanGraphs

    His 6.2 strikeouts per nine innings were a career low, and his fastball averaged 89.87 mph, according to Brooks Baseball. That was his second-most frequently used pitch (27.28 percent), and opposing hitters slugged .619 against it.

    Lester wasn't a dominant strikeout pitcher in his prime, and his diminishing velocity is shrinking his margin for error on the mound.

    Video Play Button
    Videos you might like

    Drawing any conclusions based solely on 2020 is unfair because of the circumstances surrounding the year. Perhaps Lester's performance would've leveled off a bit more in a traditional 162-game campaign.

    His days as a starter you insert at the top of your rotation are over, though. He probably wouldn't be any higher than No. 4 or 5 in San Francisco's staff.

    Related

      Rumors: Kevin Gausman Passed on Big Blue Jays Contract for Giants

      Rumors: Kevin Gausman Passed on Big Blue Jays Contract for Giants
      San Francisco Giants logo
      San Francisco Giants

      Rumors: Kevin Gausman Passed on Big Blue Jays Contract for Giants

      RSN
      via RSN

      Giants' Farhan Zaidi Sees Plenty of Options in Search for More Pitching

      Giants' Farhan Zaidi Sees Plenty of Options in Search for More Pitching
      San Francisco Giants logo
      San Francisco Giants

      Giants' Farhan Zaidi Sees Plenty of Options in Search for More Pitching

      Yahoo
      via Yahoo

      Giants' Top Prospects 2021

      Giants' Top Prospects 2021
      San Francisco Giants logo
      San Francisco Giants

      Giants' Top Prospects 2021

      R.J. Anderson
      via CBSSports.com

      Every Team's Most Promising Young Building Block

      @ZachRymer examines each MLB's best young star heading into next season 📲

      Every Team's Most Promising Young Building Block
      MLB logo
      MLB

      Every Team's Most Promising Young Building Block

      Zachary D. Rymer
      via Bleacher Report