Report: Zlatan Ibrahimovic, Gareth Bale, More to Object to FIFA 21 Likenesses

Alessandro Garofalo/Associated Press

Zlatan Ibrahimovic and Gareth Bale are among the notable players who are speaking out against the use of their likenesses in the FIFA video game series.

Ibrahimovic took to Twitter on Monday to say he never knowingly agreed to allow FIFA or EA Sports to make money off of his likeness.

Bale, in a response to Ibrahimovic's thread, called for an investigation into how the company is using his likeness as well.

This article will be updated to provide more information soon.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.