    Report: Zlatan Ibrahimovic, Gareth Bale, More to Object to FIFA 21 Likenesses

    Tyler Conway@jtylerconwayFeatured ColumnistNovember 24, 2020

    AC Milan's Zlatan Ibrahimovic celebrates scoring during the Serie A soccer match between Napoli and AC Milan, at the San Paolo Stadium in Naples, Italy, Sunday, Nov. 22, 2020. (Alessandro Garofalo/LaPresse via AP)
    Alessandro Garofalo/Associated Press

    Zlatan Ibrahimovic and Gareth Bale are among the notable players who are speaking out against the use of their likenesses in the FIFA video game series.

    Ibrahimovic took to Twitter on Monday to say he never knowingly agreed to allow FIFA or EA Sports to make money off of his likeness.

    Bale, in a response to Ibrahimovic's thread, called for an investigation into how the company is using his likeness as well.

    This article will be updated to provide more information soon.

