    Braves' Updated Starting Rotation After Charlie Morton's Contract

    Adam Wells@adamwells1985Featured ColumnistNovember 24, 2020
    Alerted 5m ago in the B/R App

    Tampa Bay Rays' Charlie Morton winds up during the second inning of the team's baseball game against the Baltimore Orioles, Saturday, Sept. 19, 2020, in Baltimore. (AP Photo/Nick Wass)
    Nick Wass/Associated Press

    After reaching Game 7 of the National League Championship Series, the Atlanta Braves have taken steps address their biggest 2020 weakness. 

    The Braves announced the signing of Charlie Morton to a one-year, $15 million deal Tuesday.

    Combined with the signing of Drew Smyly last week, here's what Atlanta's pitching rotation will look like next season, per ESPN's Buster Olney:

                 

