Braves' Updated Starting Rotation After Charlie Morton's Contract

After reaching Game 7 of the National League Championship Series, the Atlanta Braves have taken steps address their biggest 2020 weakness.

The Braves announced the signing of Charlie Morton to a one-year, $15 million deal Tuesday.

Combined with the signing of Drew Smyly last week, here's what Atlanta's pitching rotation will look like next season, per ESPN's Buster Olney:

