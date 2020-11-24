Braves' Updated Starting Rotation After Charlie Morton's Contract

Braves' Updated Starting Rotation After Charlie Morton's ContractNovember 24, 2020
After reaching Game 7 of the National League Championship Series, the Atlanta Braves have taken steps address their biggest 2020 weakness.
The Braves announced the signing of Charlie Morton to a one-year, $15 million deal Tuesday.
Combined with the signing of Drew Smyly last week, here's what Atlanta's pitching rotation will look like next season, per ESPN's Buster Olney:
1. Max Fried 2. Mike Soroka 3. Charlie Morton 4. Drew Smyly 5. Ian Anderson