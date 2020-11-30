Every NFL Team's Best Buy of the 2020 Offseason

Every NFL Team's Best Buy of the 2020 OffseasonNovember 30, 2020
Everyone enjoys a good deal. That's why Cyber Monday has become a huge draw. Then again, some people don't mind paying a premium for quality.
The NFL offseason has a similar feel to it, as front-office executives may talk to a handful of free agents at the same position before settling on a contract.
As for the trade market, general managers have to balance give and take. How much is a player worth? Does his potential short-term production outweigh the upside of an incoming early-round draft pick?
Among the re-signings, free-agent acquisitions and trades, we'll highlight transactions that returned the most production or value relative to the cost in salary or draft capital used to acquire the player.
For example, a team's most productive addition would likely be its best buy, though a high-performance starter on a $1 million deal may have the greatest value. In some cases, a player's position factors into the selection. Quarterbacks have more value than defensive tackles or safeties. Also, note comparisons between newly acquired teammates.
The list below excludes players on the franchise tag because they technically didn't hit the open market.
Arizona Cardinals: WR DeAndre Hopkins
Contract: 5 years, $94 million
Although the Arizona Cardinals' trade that netted DeAndre Hopkins seemed like a steal, their front office paid a hefty price once he became a member of the team.
Arizona traded running back David Johnson, a second-round pick and a 2021 fourth-rounder for Hopkins. Before the 2019 deadline, the Cardinals acquired Kenyan Drake, who became the lead ball-carrier in the second half of the season, so they could afford to move Johnson. They also have one of the better backups in Chase Edmonds.
In September, the Cardinals opened the checkbook for Hopkins, signing him to a two-year extension, which includes $42.75 million in guaranteed cash. With $60.05 million in total guaranteed money, he's been worth every dollar. His production also outweighs the draft capital lost in the deal.
Hopkins ranks third across the league in receiving yards (967). He also hauled in a game-winning Hail Mary pass that propelled the Cardinals to a 32-30 victory over the Buffalo Bills in Week 10.
We can fairly attribute some of quarterback Kyler Murray's second-year growth to Hopkins' presence. The three-time All-Pro draws double coverage, which opens the field for his teammates and uses physicality and strong hands to beat defenders when he's one-on-one.
Atlanta Falcons: TE Hayden Hurst
Contract: 2 years, $3.46 million
The Atlanta Falcons sent second- and fifth-round selections to the Baltimore Ravens for Hayden Hurst and a fourth-rounder. Thomas Dimitroff, the team's former general manager, took a chance on a top-25 pick from the 2018 draft who didn't pan out with his first team.
Hurst recorded 43 receptions for 512 yards and three touchdowns in 28 contests with the Ravens, though he played behind tight end Mark Andrews, who became a primary target for quarterback Lamar Jackson.
The Falcons had an open starting spot with tight end Austin Hooper on the open market, and thus far, Hurst has filled the void. He's hauled in 41 passes for 459 yards and three touchdowns for his best season showing with six games still left on the schedule.
Hurst also fills a role in the aerial attack at an opportune time as wideout Julio Jones continues to battle a hamstring injury.
From a financial perspective, the Falcons landed a big target for quarterback Matt Ryan without paying a premium price. Hurst still has at least one more year left on his rookie contract with an additional fifth-year option.
Baltimore Ravens: DE Calais Campbell
Contract: 2 years, $25 million
The Baltimore Ravens flipped a fifth-round pick into Calais Campbell, whose deal carries a $10 million cap hit this year and a $15 million hit in 2021 after a one-year extension.
With that said, Campbell earned All-Pro or Pro Bowl recognition in each of the last three seasons. General manager Eric DeCosta capitalized on a situation in which the Jacksonville Jaguars wanted to move an older player's salary off their books.
The Ravens placed Campbell on the reserve/COVID-19 list while he recovered from a calf injury, but he wreaked havoc before missing the last two games. The 34-year-old can still provide a spark on the front line, logging 24 tackles, five for loss, 10 quarterbacks hits, four sacks and six pass breakups.
Campbell continues to use his 6'8", 300-pound stature to bat down passes, penetrate the pocket and stop the run. The Ravens needed a pass-rusher to help out Matt Judon, and they found one and then some in a grizzled veteran.
Buffalo Bills: WR Stefon Diggs
Contract: 4 years, $46.7 million
The Buffalo Bills sent 2020 first-, fifth- and sixth-round picks along with a 2021 fourth-rounder to the Minnesota Vikings for Stefon Diggs and a seventh-rounder.
The investment has paid off.
Quarterback Josh Allen deserves praise for the strides he's made, specifically with his accuracy, going up from 58.8 to 68.8 percent in completion rate. With that said, Diggs' exceptional route-running creates some of the open passing windows downfield.
Leaguewide, Diggs ranks second in catches (80) with the fifth-most receiving yards (945) while averaging a career-high 85.9 yards per game.
At times, Diggs took a backseat to Adam Thielen when they played together for the Vikings. Now, he's clearly the go-to target in the Bills' passing attack. Buffalo acquired him in the third term of his five-year, $72 million contract and gave up their top 2020 pick in a good deal.
Carolina Panthers: WR Robby Anderson
Contract: 2 years, $20 million
Robby Anderson reunited with his former collegiate coach, Matt Rhule, who worked with him at Temple in 2013 and 2015. Their rekindled relationship has worked in the wideout's favor.
Last year, DJ Moore led the Carolina Panthers as the clear-cut No. 1 wide receiver. Now, the passing attack has a dynamic starting pair with him and Anderson on the perimeter.
Anderson has become a high-volume receiver after he served primarily as a big-play threat with the New York Jets from 2016 to 2019. He leads the Panthers in receptions (75) by a wide margin. Fellow wideout Curtis Samuel is second on the team with 54.
Anderson's $10 million per year ranks 26th at his position. Although quarterback Teddy Bridgewater has played well under center for a $21 million average annual salary, the 27-year-old wideout provides great value on a modest short-term deal.
Chicago Bears: DE Mario Edwards Jr.
Contract: 1 year, $910,000
For less than $1 million, Mario Edwards Jr. serves as a solid rotational piece on the Chicago Bears' stout front line.
Edwards has only played 21 percent of the Bears' defensive snaps, recording 11 tackles, four for loss, four quarterback hits and two sacks. His numbers don't stand out, but he's provided a solid return in a limited role. Furthermore, the 26-year-old is on pace for a career-high in sacks.
With defensive end Roy Robertson-Harris on injured reserve after undergoing shoulder surgery, Edwards should hold on to a solid role. He played a season-high 27 defensive snaps in Week 10 against the Minnesota Vikings.
Following the Bears' Week 11 bye, Edwards has an opportunity to expand on his efficient play in the trenches. The 2015 second-rounder could increase his market value for the 2021 offseason.
Cincinnati Bengals: S Vonn Bell
Contract: 3 years, $18 million
Shawn Williams opened the season on the mend with a calf injury and lost his spot in the starting lineup. Vonn Bell has played 100 percent of the defensive snaps alongside Jessie Bates III.
Bates and Bell complement each other well. The former has shown quality coverage skills, snagging three interceptions for a third consecutive term. He also leads the team in pass breakups (13). The latter makes his presence felt as a physical defender who can line up in the box, in the slot or in deep coverage, though he's at his best closer to the line of scrimmage.
Bell seeks out the action. He leads the Bengals in tackles (85), but he's recently made plays in coverage as well, logging four pass breakups over the last four games.
Bell is a solid starting-caliber player who doesn't come off the field, and the Bengals received a fair amount of bang for their buck with this signing.
Cleveland Browns: OT Jack Conklin
Contract: 3 years, $42 million
The Cleveland Browns hired head coach Kevin Stefanski and went through the offseason with a plan to transform the offense. During a SportsCenter segment with Scott Van Pelt, the new lead skipper made it clear the team's offensive success wouldn't fall squarely on quarterback Baker Mayfield's shoulders.
Cleveland focused on an improvement in the ground attack. Before the Browns selected offensive tackle Jedrick Wills Jr. with the No. 10 overall pick in the 2020 draft, they signed Jack Conklin, who plays on the opposite side of the rookie.
Conklin had been part of a physical offense between the 2016 and 2019 terms with the Tennessee Titans. In the latter part of his tenure, he sealed the edge for running back Derrick Henry, who won last year's rushing title.
Through 10 contests, Conklin has cleared the edge for the league's best rushing attack (161.4 yards per game), which features running backs Nick Chubb and Kareem Hunt.
While Wills has been one of the most impressive rookies this season, Conklin completes the Browns' stout offensive line. In addition to his valuable run blocking, he's allowed just one sack, per Pro Football Focus.
Dallas Cowboys: EDGE Aldon Smith
Contract: 1 year, $2 million
The Dallas Cowboys defense has allowed the most points going into Sunday's Week 12 games and just gave up 41 points at home to the Washington Football Team in the previous outing. This unit doesn't have many bright spots, but we cannot overlook what Aldon Smith has done after four years away from the game.
After the Cowboys signed Smith, he had to go through the league's reinstatement process because of multiple suspensions in his past, which explains why Dallas signed him at such a bargain.
Before Week 1, Smith hadn't suited up since November of the 2015 term with the then-Oakland Raiders. Yet he played 74 percent of the defensive snaps in his first game with the Cowboys, logging 11 tackles, one for loss, two quarterback hits and a sack in an impressive reintroduction to the league.
Two weeks later, against the Seattle Seahawks, Smith sacked quarterback Russell Wilson three times. He leads the Cowboys in sacks with five.
Dallas will need to revamp its defense in the offseason, but Smith looks like a keeper on the edge opposite of Demarcus Lawrence. On 105.3 The Fan in Dallas, owner Jerry Jones talked about a possible extension for the 31-year-old pass-rusher.
Denver Broncos: OG Graham Glasgow
Contract: 4 years, $44 million
The Denver Broncos made solid investments in guard Graham Glasgow and Melvin Gordon III, but the latter has found running lanes because of the former. Secondly, the sixth-year tailback has experienced ball-security issues with four fumbles, tying his total from the previous term.
When on the field, Glasgow has played up to his top-six salary in terms of total guaranteed money ($26 million). He missed two outings with COVID-19 but bounced back and played an integral role in multiple runs that gashed the Miami Dolphins in Week 11. Ryan O'Halloran of the Denver Post highlighted key moments in the Broncos' 189-yard rushing performance.
As O'Halloran points out, Glasgow can drive defenders off the line of scrimmage, but he's also aware of picking up oncoming blitzers in pass protection. In addition to his effective run blocking, the fifth-year veteran has allowed just one sack in eight contests, per Pro Football Focus.
Detroit Lions: LB Jamie Collins
Contract: 3 years, $30 million
With the New England Patriots, Jamie Collins played under Matt Patricia between the 2013 and halfway through the 2016 campaign. Coming off one of his best seasons (81 tackles, seven sacks, seven pass breakups and three interceptions), he reunited with his former defensive coordinator and current head coach.
Although Collins' numbers don't look as impressive within the 30th-ranked scoring defense, he's not the issue in Detroit. The eighth-year pro has a team-leading 82 tackles, four for loss, five pass breakups, three forced fumbles with a recovery and a sack.
Collins is usually around the ball at the whistle. In Week 10, he became the first Lions player to log at least 10 tackles, force two fumbles and recover one in a game. The 31-year-old has arguably been the best player on the Lions' subpar defense.
Still performing at a high level, Collins could help turn around this defense in the next couple of years.
Green Bay Packers: OT Rick Wagner
Contract: 2 years, $11 million
The Green Bay Packers didn't invest much financial capital in offensive weapons, but they added an insurance policy for quarterback Aaron Rodgers with the addition of Rick Wagner.
Initially, Wagner went into the season as a backup, but he moved into the starting five when Lucas Patrick suffered a shoulder injury and Elgton Jenkins shifted from right tackle to left guard. Versatile lineman Billy Turner also sat out the first two games because of a knee injury.
For the most part, Wagner has played well at right tackle in spot duty dating back to the first two weeks. In Week 6, he made a start at left tackle and moved back to the opposite side between Weeks 7 and 9. The 30-year-old didn't finish his last start because of a knee issue.
For a bargain, Green Bay acquired a player who allows head coach Matt LaFleur more flexibility in his offensive line combinations. The Packers can start Wagner on the right side if the coaching staff chooses to utilize Turner's versatility at guard or in case of injury.
Houston Texans: WR Brandin Cooks
Contract: 4 years, $44.5 million
Critics questioned former head coach and general manager Bill O'Brien for acquiring Brandin Cooks and a 2022 fourth-rounder from the Los Angeles Rams for a second-round pick.
In 2019, Cooks recorded a career-low 42 receptions for 583 yards and two touchdowns. He's also suffered multiple concussions, which became a hot topic of discussion this past offseason.
In spite of all that, Cooks hasn't missed a game, and he's topped his 2019 numbers, hauling in 52 receptions for 719 yards and three touchdowns. The 27-year-old has become an integral part of the Texans' sixth-ranked passing attack, which also features Will Fuller V and Randall Cobb.
If the Texans don't re-sign Fuller in the offseason, Cooks, who logged four consecutive 1,000-yard seasons between 2015 and 2018, could handle an expanded role.
Although quarterback Deshaun Watson has built a strong rapport with Fuller, the explosive big-play wideout may sign elsewhere for a big payday in the offseason. Fortunately for Houston, Cooks has proved he's still capable of producing solid numbers as a high-volume receiver.
Indianapolis Colts: CB Xavier Rhodes
Contract: 1 year, $3 million
Despite a 2019 Pro Bowl invite, Xavier Rhodes struggled through the previous campaign, allowing 791 yards, four touchdowns and a 123.8 passer rating in coverage. The Minnesota Vikings released him and opted to revamp their cornerback unit, drafting Jeff Gladney and Cameron Dantzler.
The Indianapolis Colts signed Rhodes to a deal that's a far cry from his previous five-year, $70 million contract, which was signed during the 2017 offseason, and that shows how much he's declined in recent terms.
Nevertheless, Rhodes has bounced back in Indianapolis. He's a starter on the perimeter of a defense that ranks seventh against passing attacks. The All-Pro cover man has two interceptions and leads the team in pass breakups (10) while allowing a 65.2 passer rating.
General manager Chris Ballard sent a first-round pick to the San Francisco 49ers for star defensive tackle DeForest Buckner and extended him on a four-year, $84 million pact, but he found greater cost-to-production value in a lead corner coming off a rough season.
Jacksonville Jaguars: WR Keelan Cole Sr.
Contract: 1 year, $3.26 million
The Jacksonville Jaguars field a strong receiving group. Wideouts DJ Chark Jr., Keelan Cole Sr., Chris Conley and rookie second-rounder Laviska Shenault Jr. have all accumulated at least 27 receptions and 332 yards.
Cole ranks second on the Jaguars in catches (39) and yards (497). He's also tied with Chark for a team-high four touchdown receptions. Jacksonville signed him to a modest non-guaranteed deal, but the fourth-year veteran has carved out a significant role as a potential keeper.
When asked about his future with the Jaguars, Cole made it clear that he wants to stay in Jacksonville.
Despite the upside of Chark and excitement for Shenault, who's shown his versatility, the front office should retain Cole. He's a solid primary slot pass-catcher with the ability to move outside in two-wide receiver sets, which allows him to mesh well with the two aforementioned wide receivers.
Kansas City Chiefs: CB Bashaud Breeland
Contract: 1 year, $3 million
The Kansas City Chiefs lost a key component of their secondary in Kendall Fuller, who signed with the Washington Football Team. But K.C. kept Bashaud Breeland on a bargain deal.
Breeland served a four-game suspension for violating the league's substance-abuse policy and picked up where he left off in the previous campaign. Going into Week 12, he allowed a stingy 55.6 percent completion rate while quarterbacks recorded a 68.4 passer rating when they target him in coverage.
Typically, starting-caliber cornerbacks cost north of $10 million annually. Even a slot defender such as Justin Coleman earns an average of $9 million on a multiyear deal. The Chiefs have signed Breeland on low-cost one-year pacts in consecutive terms—raising his salary by $1 million this season.
Once again, Breeland has shored up the Chiefs secondary on the perimeter. Kansas City fields an underrated pass defense that's allowed just 17 touchdowns in 11 contests.
Las Vegas Raiders: WR Nelson Agholor
Contract: 1 year, $1.05 million
The Las Vegas Raiders revamped their passing attack, adding a deep threat who can stretch the field.
At first thought, rookie first-rounder Henry Ruggs III comes to mind, and though he's flashed in small glimpses, Nelson Agholor has taken on the role as the Raiders' big-play receiver with more consistency.
Agholor averages 17.1 yards per reception with eight grabs of 20 or more yards. In addition to his explosive plays, he leads the team in touchdown catches (six) and ranks third on the club in yards (497).
In September, Vegas placed wide receiver Tyrell Williams on season-ending injured reserve with a torn labrum, so Agholor's production filled an unforeseen void going into the term.
In Week 11, Agholor had some drop issues, but overall, he's put together a solid campaign. The 27-year-old has a 65.9 percent catch rate as the Raiders' lead wideout, scoring in five of the last eight contests.
Los Angeles Chargers: CB Michael Davis
Contract: 1 year, $3.26 million
Despite a solid showing through the 2019 campaign (nine pass breakups and two interceptions), Michael Davis had a tough ending to an otherwise good year. He served a two-game suspension for violating the substance-abuse policy.
Still, the Los Angeles Chargers used a second-round tender on Davis and re-signed him, and he hasn't let them down. In fact, the 25-year-old will likely cost a lot more money in 2021.
For consecutive years, Davis looks impressive in coverage on the outside. He leads the team in pass breakups (eight) with a pick-six. Once Chris Harris Jr. (foot) returns to the lineup, the Chargers will have a solid trio of cornerbacks with Casey Hayward rounding out the group.
As the youngest of the Chargers' top three cornerbacks, Davis has the most upside, and he could land a lucrative deal on the open market next offseason. With Harris and Hayward in their early 30s, the Chargers should keep Davis around long term.
Los Angeles Rams: EDGE Leonard Floyd
Contract: 1 year, $10 million
After a strong 2016 rookie campaign with the Chicago Bears, Leonard Floyd had three disappointing years as a pass-rusher. General manager Ryan Pace cut him this past offseason, but the Georgia product has hit his stride with a familiar face from his time in the Windy City.
The Los Angeles Rams hired a first-time pro defensive coordinator in Brandon Staley, who served as the Bears' outside linebackers coach between the 2017 and 2018 campaigns.
While Staley has molded the Rams defense into one of the stingiest units in the league, he's also untapped Floyd's pass-rushing potential. The 28-year-old has already matched his career-high in sacks (seven).
The Rams didn't sign Floyd on a cheap deal, but his production justifies the price tag. With the second-most sacks and quarterback hits (15) on the team, he's a big reason why Los Angeles makes quarterbacks uncomfortable in the pocket.
Miami Dolphins: EDGE Emmanuel Ogbah
Contract: 2 years, $15 million
Emmanuel Ogbah has emerged as one of the most improved players leaguewide. The Cleveland Browns selected him with the 32nd overall pick in the 2016 draft, and although somewhat productive with his first team, logging 12.5 sacks through three campaigns, he didn't quite play up to his draft pedigree.
The Browns traded Ogbah to the Kansas City Chiefs for safety Eric Murray during the 2019 offseason. The talented edge-rusher had a few bright moments at his second stop but finished the season on injured reserve with a torn pectoral muscle.
The Miami Dolphins have tapped into Ogbah's full potential, and he's managed to stay healthy. In 11 contests, the Oklahoma State product has eight sacks, which is tied for seventh across the league with Bud Dupree.
While Xavien Howard and Byron Jones garner a lot of praise as one of the NFL's best cornerback tandems, Ogbah deserves credit for his contributions to the Dolphins' second-ranked scoring defense.
Minnesota Vikings: LB Eric Wilson
Contract: 1 year, $3.26 million
Between the 2017 and 2019 seasons, Eric Wilson had a backup role but flashed with limited opportunities. He recorded 112 tackles, 10 for loss, 10 quarterback hits and five sacks in his first three campaigns.
In Week 2, Anthony Barr tore his pectoral muscle and subsequently went on injured reserve. According to NFL Network's Tom Pelissero, Wilson wore the green dot to call the defense in the following week. Since then, he's blossomed as a starter.
Vikings fans have playfully tossed out the idea of re-signing Wilson on a long-term deal to replace Barr, who signed a five-year, $67.5 million contract during the 2019 offseason. The former would certainly come at a much cheaper price given his limited history in a first-string position.
As a backup, Wilson showcased his pass-rushing ability. Now, he's tied with safety Harrison Smith for a team-leading three interceptions with four pass breakups. The former undrafted product out of Cincinnati has exhibited the qualities of an every-down linebacker.
New England Patriots: QB Cam Newton
Contract: 1 year, $1.75 million
Cam Newton had a late start to free agency. At the end of March, the Carolina Panthers officially released him. With a crowded veteran quarterback market, he had to either accept a backup role or settle for a lesser contract to compete for a starting position. Choosing the latter, the 31-year-old signed a modest deal.
Newton has thrown just four touchdown passes and nine interceptions, but he's kept the New England Patriots offense afloat with his legs. The 6'5", 245-pounder leads the team in rushing touchdowns (nine).
Thus far, Newton has completed 66.9 percent of his passes. Despite his past struggles with ball placement, he's made strides in a new setting under offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels. That's an impressive feat when you consider the Patriots offense doesn't have a dynamic No. 1 wideout, as Julian Edelman has missed the last four contests on injured reserve (knee surgery).
At 5-6, the Patriots are just outside the playoff picture, though they're still competitive with a bottom-tier offense in part because of Newton's contributions to the team's fifth-ranked ground attack.
New Orleans Saints: QB Taysom Hill
Contract: 2 years, $11.56 million
While Drew Brees deserves an honorable mention, Taysom Hill's new deal likely encouraged the New Orleans Saints to find out what he can do under center if the former went down with an injury.
Initially, Jameis Winston took over for Brees, who couldn't finish the game in Week 10 because of fractured ribs and a punctured lung. Yet the Saints named Hill the starter for the following contest.
According to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport, Brees has a "realistic" chance to return for Week 15.
In his first two starts as the primary signal-caller, Hill completed 27 of 39 pass attempts for 311 yards and ran for 93 yards and four touchdowns. He's not the prototypical pocket quarterback, but the versatile playmaker's ability to scramble potentially makes the Saints offense harder to defend in the next few weeks.
Brees doesn't have deep-arm strength. He ranks 34th in intended air yards per pass attempt (5.4) and isn't fleet of foot in the pocket. Although the 41-year-old helped lead the Saints to a 7-2 record, Hill could seal a top seed for his squad down the stretch.
New York Giants: CB James Bradberry
Contract: 3 years, $43.5 million
The New York Giants made two notable free-agent signings for the defense, inking James Bradberry and linebacker Blake Martinez to three-year deals. Both have played at a high level, but the former provides more value because he can match up against top wide receivers.
The Giants' pass defense has surrendered just 16 touchdowns through 11 games, and Bradberry has played a big role in the unit's stingy coverage. Among the team's defensive backs, his production stands out. He leads the club in interceptions (three) and pass breakups (15).
Sometimes, you have to pay top dollar for quality production. That concept certainly applies to Bradberry, who extended his streak of double-digit pass breakups to five consecutive seasons.
Looking toward future NFC East battles, the Giants will need Bradberry to slow down the Dallas Cowboys' passing game, which features wideouts Amari Cooper, Michael Gallup and CeeDee Lamb. If Philadelphia Eagles signal-caller Carson Wentz finds his way, Big Blue will need its top cornerback to neutralize his deep-ball attacks.
New York Jets: WR Breshad Perriman
Contract: 1 year, $6.5 million
The winless New York Jets don't have many positives to highlight, though they picked up an offensive spark plug in Breshad Perriman.
Perriman has missed four games because of ankle, hamstring and head injuries, but when healthy, he stretches the field. Over the last two outings, the 27-year-old caught a 50-yard touchdown against the New England Patriots in Week 9 and a 49-yarder for a score in Week 11 versus the Los Angeles Chargers.
With a clean bill of health, Perriman can become a solid No. 2 wideout. Unfortunately, he's battled injuries throughout his career. The Jets didn't splurge on him, so they'll take what they can get for an offense that's accumulated the fewest points and yards through Week 12.
Regardless of what the Jets do at the quarterback position with Sam Darnold's future uncertain, Perriman should be in the mix to return on another short-term deal.
Philadelphia Eagles: WR Travis Fulgham
Contract: 1 year, $675,000
In August, the Philadelphia Eagles claimed Travis Fulgham off waivers. He spent about a month on the practice squad before he received a call-up to the active roster Oct. 3.
Now, Fulgham leads the Eagles in receiving yards (451) and touchdowns (four). He's handled an expanded role while Philadelphia's pass-catching group battled injuries.
Alshon Jeffery (Lisfranc surgery), DeSean Jackson (fractured ankle), Jalen Reagor (torn UCL), Zach Ertz (high ankle sprain) and Dallas Goedert (ankle) have all missed at least four games. Fulgham became a go-to target for about a month, and between Weeks 4 and 8, he scored all four of his touchdowns and led the league in receiving yards (435).
Although Fulgham lost his prominent role as Reagor and Goedert returned, the Eagles' underwhelming 27th-ranked passing attack had some bright moments with a wideout who barely made the roster this offseason.
Pittsburgh Steelers: CB Mike Hilton
Contract: 1 year, $3.26 million
Oftentimes, we overlook slot cornerbacks, but the Pittsburgh Steelers have one of the best players at the position.
Lining up alongside perimeter cornerbacks Joe Haden and Steven Nelson with safety Minkah Fitzpatrick in center field, Mike Hilton isn't the first defensive back who comes to mind when you think about the Steelers' stingy secondary. Yet he's a versatile defender and makes his presence felt all over the field.
In six games, Hilton has recorded 30 tackles, three sacks, three pass breakups and an interception. Despite missing four contests with a shoulder injury, he's outperforming his contract and should earn a lucrative salary relative to slot cornerbacks.
Last offseason, Pittsburgh re-signed Hilton as a restricted free agent. In the spring, he could explore the open market and land a multiyear deal if the Steelers allow him to walk away.
San Francisco 49ers: CB Jason Verrett
Contract: 1 year, $1.05 million
While the acquisition of offensive tackle Trent Williams generated a lot of buzz, he's allowed four sacks this season, per Pro Football Focus.
The San Francisco 49ers have dealt with injuries across the roster and needed backups to fill starting roles. Among the key absences, cornerback Richard Sherman has suited up just twice this season because of a calf injury. Ahkello Witherspoon missed time with a hamstring issue and became a healthy scratch in Week 9.
Still, the 49ers field a formidable pass defense that allows the fourth-fewest yards thanks in part to Jason Verrett's performances.
Verrett has an extended history of knee issues. San Francisco placed him on season-ending injured reserve last season after he appeared in a single game but re-signed the 29-year-old on a one-year contract. The 2015 Pro Bowler has started in nine games, logging 32 tackles, one for loss, four pass breakups and an interception while allowing just one touchdown.
When the 49ers had a major void to fill in the secondary, Verrett has suited up as a reliable and productive cover man at a low cost.
Seattle Seahawks: RB Carlos Hyde
Contract: 1 year, $2.75 million
Carlos Hyde has been a significant factor in the Seattle Seahawks' last two outings, logging 29 carries for 147 yards and two touchdowns. He provided much-needed balance to the offense in a Week 11 victory over the Arizona Cardinals.
With Rashaad Penny on injured reserve recovering from a torn ACL and fellow running back Chris Carson on the mend with a foot injury, the Seahawks have a low-cost starting-caliber player in Hyde, who's coming off his first 1,000-plus-yard campaign.
Although Seahawks head coach Pete Carroll expects Carson to return in Week 12, Hyde may have earned a share of the workload down the stretch to keep the lead ball-carrier fresh for the remainder of the year.
In terms of 2020 cap hits, Hyde ranks 28th among running backs. He may continue to pay dividends as the Seahawks push for a playoff berth.
Tampa Bay Buccaneers: QB Tom Brady
Contract: 2 years, $50 million
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers' best buy has his flaws but changed the club's short-term outlook.
On on hand, quarterback Tom Brady has looked out of sorts in some spots, especially when throwing downfield. Next Gen Stats show that Brady struggles to connect with his receivers on deep balls (h/t NFL Network's Ian Rapoport). Yet the Buccaneers still have 28 passing touchdowns in 12 contests.
With Mike Evans, Chris Godwin and Antonio Brown at wideout, the Buccaneers don't need their signal-caller to throw 20 yards downfield. Brady needs pinpoint ball placement. Although he's thrown seven interceptions in the last four weeks, the three-time league MVP has a 64.8 percent completion rate, up from 60.8 in 2019.
Tampa Bay has already matched its win total from the previous term, and at 7-5, the Buccaneers hold the sixth seed in the NFC. They're in a position to break their 12-year playoff dry spell.
Based on guaranteed cash, Brady's $50 million ranks 14th among quarterbacks. Clearly, general manager Jason Licht made a sound two-year investment.
Tennessee Titans: QB Ryan Tannehill
Contract: 4 years, $118 million
The Tennessee Titans made one of the biggest investments this past offseason, re-signing Ryan Tannehill after he earned the 2019 Comeback of the Year award.
Among quarterbacks, Tannehill's contract lists ninth in guaranteed cash ($91 million). He's slotted in between Matthew Stafford and Jimmy Garoppolo, two decent starters, which seems like a fair deal.
Because of Tannehill's breakout season in which he completed a career-high 70.3 percent of his pass attempts and threw for 22 touchdowns and just six interceptions, the Titans had to open up the checkbook for a costly deal. As an alternative, Tennessee would've reset the offense with another veteran or rolled the dice on a rookie with Marcus Mariota on an expiring contract.
For now, the Titans' decision at quarterback has worked out in their favor. Tannehill didn't have a fluke year. He's eclipsed his passing touchdowns total (23) from last season with a better QBR (76.7). More importantly, Tennessee is still a top contender in the AFC with him under center.
Washington Football Team: CB Ronald Darby
Contract: 1 year, $3 million
The Washington Football Team's pass rush garners most of the defensive praise, ranking second in sacks (36). Nonetheless, the secondary holds up its end of the bargain as well.
Speaking of bargains, Washington signed Darby to a low-end, short-term contract relative to cornerbacks. He's battled injuries in the past and hasn't played a full 16-game slate in his six-year career, so his issues with availability likely factored into negotiations.
Thus far, Darby hasn't missed a game in 2020, and more importantly, he's a solid defender on the perimeter. The 26-year-old doesn't have an interception for the campaign but leads the team in pass breakups (nine). In coverage, he allows an 80.7 passer rating.
If not for his injury history, Darby would've likely cost Washington more than double his current deal. As a starter on pace to play through a full season, he's 55th in 2020 cap hits among cornerbacks. The Football Team should be pleased with the value of this acquisition.
