Every NFL Team's Best Buy of the 2020 Offseason

Everyone enjoys a good deal. That's why Cyber Monday has become a huge draw. Then again, some people don't mind paying a premium for quality.

The NFL offseason has a similar feel to it, as front-office executives may talk to a handful of free agents at the same position before settling on a contract.

As for the trade market, general managers have to balance give and take. How much is a player worth? Does his potential short-term production outweigh the upside of an incoming early-round draft pick?

Among the re-signings, free-agent acquisitions and trades, we'll highlight transactions that returned the most production or value relative to the cost in salary or draft capital used to acquire the player.

For example, a team's most productive addition would likely be its best buy, though a high-performance starter on a $1 million deal may have the greatest value. In some cases, a player's position factors into the selection. Quarterbacks have more value than defensive tackles or safeties. Also, note comparisons between newly acquired teammates.

The list below excludes players on the franchise tag because they technically didn't hit the open market.