    MLB Rumors: Charlie Morton Drawing 'Strong Interest' from Braves in Free Agency

    Jenna CiccotelliCorrespondent IINovember 24, 2020
    Alerted 1m ago in the B/R App

    Tampa Bay Rays starting starting pitcher Charlie Morton pitches against the Houston Astros during the first inning in Game 7 of a baseball American League Championship Series, Saturday, Oct. 17, 2020, in San Diego. (AP Photo/Ashley Landis)
    Ashley Landis/Associated Press

    After the Tampa Bay Rays declined a $15 million option for veteran starter Charlie Morton, a number of teams were intrigued by the 37-year-old. As the offseason continues, one of those teams has reportedly continued to explore the free agent.

    According to MLB.com's Mark Bowman, the Atlanta Braves have "strong interest" in Morton, who finished third in 2019 American League Cy Young Award voting.

    Bowman wrote Monday that Morton could nab a short-term deal from the Braves, figuring in as the headliner in a starting rotation that will include 2019 All-Star Mike Soroka, who is recovering from a torn Achilles tendon, and the 26-year-old Max Fried, who had a breakout year in 2020 (7-0, 2.25 ERA).

    Mark Feinsand of MLB.com reported Nov. 9 that "at least eight to 10 teams" had shown interest in Morton but that Tampa Bay "appears to be Morton's first choice."

    Morton was 2-2 in nine starts this season, posting a 4.74 ERA by allowing 43 hits and 20 earned runs through 38.0 innings, striking out 42 and walking 10 as the Rays won the American League pennant. An MLB journeyman with experience on five teams in his 13 years in the league, Morton may be on the move to his next one as Tampa Bay appears to be cutting costs.

    The Rays also declined a $4.5 million option for catcher Mike Zunino and are reportedly open to trading 2018 AL Cy Young Award winner Blake Snell, who is on the books for $39 million over the next three seasons.

    Video Play Button
    Videos you might like
    Related

      Rays Open to Trading Snell

      Tampa has told several teams they may move their lefty pitcher (MLB.com)

      Rays Open to Trading Snell
      MLB logo
      MLB

      Rays Open to Trading Snell

      Jenna Ciccotelli
      via Bleacher Report

      2021 Field of Dreams: CWS-NYY

      MLB announces White Sox and Yankees will play in Iowa on Aug. 12

      2021 Field of Dreams: CWS-NYY
      MLB logo
      MLB

      2021 Field of Dreams: CWS-NYY

      Rob Goldberg
      via Bleacher Report

      The MLB Trades We Want to See Most 🍿

      @ZachRymer says these trades will change everything...

      The MLB Trades We Want to See Most 🍿
      MLB logo
      MLB

      The MLB Trades We Want to See Most 🍿

      Zachary D. Rymer
      via Bleacher Report

      2020 Braves Player Reviews: Braden Shewmake

      2020 Braves Player Reviews: Braden Shewmake
      Atlanta Braves logo
      Atlanta Braves

      2020 Braves Player Reviews: Braden Shewmake

      Talking Chop
      via Talking Chop