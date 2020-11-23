MLB Rumors: Charlie Morton Drawing 'Strong Interest' from Braves in Free Agency

Ashley Landis/Associated Press

After the Tampa Bay Rays declined a $15 million option for veteran starter Charlie Morton, a number of teams were intrigued by the 37-year-old. As the offseason continues, one of those teams has reportedly continued to explore the free agent.

According to MLB.com's Mark Bowman, the Atlanta Braves have "strong interest" in Morton, who finished third in 2019 American League Cy Young Award voting.

Bowman wrote Monday that Morton could nab a short-term deal from the Braves, figuring in as the headliner in a starting rotation that will include 2019 All-Star Mike Soroka, who is recovering from a torn Achilles tendon, and the 26-year-old Max Fried, who had a breakout year in 2020 (7-0, 2.25 ERA).

Mark Feinsand of MLB.com reported Nov. 9 that "at least eight to 10 teams" had shown interest in Morton but that Tampa Bay "appears to be Morton's first choice."

Morton was 2-2 in nine starts this season, posting a 4.74 ERA by allowing 43 hits and 20 earned runs through 38.0 innings, striking out 42 and walking 10 as the Rays won the American League pennant. An MLB journeyman with experience on five teams in his 13 years in the league, Morton may be on the move to his next one as Tampa Bay appears to be cutting costs.

The Rays also declined a $4.5 million option for catcher Mike Zunino and are reportedly open to trading 2018 AL Cy Young Award winner Blake Snell, who is on the books for $39 million over the next three seasons.