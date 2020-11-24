    Waiver Wire Week 12: Fantasy Projections for Top Pickups and Sleeper Targets

    Kristopher Knox
November 24, 2020

      Rich Schultz/Associated Press

      As the focus turns to Week 12, fantasy managers prepare to push for the postseason. Fortunately, bye weeks won't play a factor this weekend, as all 32 teams are set to be in action; unfortunately, injuries and the reserve/COVID-19 list will still have an impact.

      Players such as Drew Brees, Joe Mixon and Kenny Golladay remain hampered by injuries. Others, including Baltimore Ravens backs Mark Ingram II and J.K. Dobbins, have tested positive for coronavirus.

      Sleepers and spot-starters claimed off the waiver wire could be key to finishing off a successful playoff push.

      Here, we'll examine some of the top options available heading into Week 12. We'll dig into a list of players available in at least 50 percent of Yahoo and/or ESPN leagues and take a closer look at some of the top matchup plays off the wire and what they could provide in terms of production.

      All picks are based on points-per-reception (PPR) scoring.

    Week 12 Waiver-Wire Targets

      Michael Conroy/Associated Press

      Daniel Jones, QB, New York Giants

      Philip Rivers, QB, Indianapolis Colts

      Gus Edwards, RB, Baltimore Ravens

      James White, RB, New England Patriots

      Frank Gore, RB, New York Jets

      Michael Pittman Jr., WR, Indianapolis Colts

      Nelson Agholor, WR, Las Vegas Raiders

      Jalen Reagor, WR, Philadelphia Eagles

      Jordan Reed, TE, San Francisco 49ers

      Dalton Schultz, TE, Dallas Cowboys

    Gus Edwards, RB, Baltimore Ravens

      Derik Hamilton/Associated Press

      With Ingram and Dobbins—and defensive lineman Brandon Williams—testing positive for COVID-19, the Ravens are not going to be at full strength against the Pittsburgh Steelers on Thursday night. However, they are moving forward with their plans to play.

      "We're just carrying forward with our normal schedule at this point, working hard and getting ready for a big challenge Thursday night against the undefeated Steelers," head coach John Harbaugh said, per NFL.com's Nick Shook.

      This likely leaves Gus Edwards as the primary running back in Week 12—and that, in turn, could lead to some solid production for fantasy managers. The last time Baltimore faced Pittsburgh, the Ravens racked up 265 yards of rushing offense as a team.

      It would be unrealistic to expect the 25-year-old to run all over the Steelers, but he could be in store for a strong outing. While the Steelers rank seventh against the run, they rank 17th in yards per attempt allowed.

      Edwards is rostered in 28 percent of Yahoo leagues and 7 percent of ESPN leagues.

      Week 12 Projection: 89 rushing yards, 1 TD, 4 receptions, 34 receiving yards

    Nelson Agholor, WR, Las Vegas Raiders

      Isaac Brekken/Associated Press

      Las Vegas Raiders wideout Nelson Agholor has surprised on two fronts this season. He's been the dangerous deep threat the team hoped to get in rookie first-round pick Henry Ruggs III, and he's been a more consistent receiver than he was with the Philadelphia Eagles last season.

      Agholor's catch rate of 63.2 percent this season is the third-highest of his career, and he's on pace to top 700 receiving yards for just the third time in his career. He's also on pace for roughly 10 touchdowns, which would be a career-high.

      Had the 27-year-old played like this last season, the Eagles might not have been so eager to let him walk in free agency. Regardless, the Raiders are glad to have him, and managers should be happy to add him ahead of a juicy Week 12 matchup with the Atlanta Falcons.

      Against the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday, the USC product caught six passes for 88 yards and a touchdown. He could have an even bigger outing against an Atlanta defense that ranks 31st against the pass and 25th in points allowed.

      Agholor is rostered in just 19 percent of Yahoo leagues and 11 percent of ESPN leagues.

      Week 12 Projection: 6 receptions, 75 yards, 1 TD

    Michael Pittman Jr., WR, Indianapolis Colts

      AJ Mast/Associated Press

      While Agholor is a tremendous matchup play for Week 12, Indianapolis Colts rookie wideout Michael Pittman Jr. should be a sound addition for the remainder of the season. He has emerged as Philip Rivers' go-to target and a centerpiece of the Colts passing attack.

      Over his last three games, the 23-year-old has caught 14 passes for 223 yards and a score. He has been targeted 18 times in that span and caught three-of-three targets for 66 yards and a touchdown against the Green Bay Packers on Sunday.

      Pittman does have a strong matchup in Week 12, though. The Tennessee Titans rank just 27th in pass defense and 18th in points allowed. The last time he faced the Titans—all of two weeks ago—he caught seven passes for 121 yards and added a 21-yard run.

      Managers looking for a long-term WR option or just looking ahead to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Carolina Panthers being on bye in Week 13 should scoop up the USC product. He is rostered in 44 percent of Yahoo leagues and 24 percent of ESPN leagues.

      Week 12 Projection: 7 receptions, 110 yards, 1 TD

                 

      Yahoo and ESPN roster percentages from FantasyPros. Advanced statistics from Pro Football Reference. 