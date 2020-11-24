Waiver Wire Week 12: Fantasy Projections for Top Pickups and Sleeper Targets

0 of 4

As the focus turns to Week 12, fantasy managers prepare to push for the postseason. Fortunately, bye weeks won't play a factor this weekend, as all 32 teams are set to be in action; unfortunately, injuries and the reserve/COVID-19 list will still have an impact.

Players such as Drew Brees, Joe Mixon and Kenny Golladay remain hampered by injuries. Others, including Baltimore Ravens backs Mark Ingram II and J.K. Dobbins, have tested positive for coronavirus.

Sleepers and spot-starters claimed off the waiver wire could be key to finishing off a successful playoff push.

Here, we'll examine some of the top options available heading into Week 12. We'll dig into a list of players available in at least 50 percent of Yahoo and/or ESPN leagues and take a closer look at some of the top matchup plays off the wire and what they could provide in terms of production.

All picks are based on points-per-reception (PPR) scoring.