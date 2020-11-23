Fantasy Football Week 12: Waiver-Wire Pickups, Rankings and Stat ProjectionsNovember 23, 2020
Fantasy Football Week 12: Waiver-Wire Pickups, Rankings and Stat Projections
With just one game remaining in NFL Week 11, it's time for most fantasy managers to turn their attention to Week 12. With the fantasy postseason quickly approaching, this could be the most important week in many of those managers' seasons.
As has been the case through most of 2020, the waiver wire will be a critical part of Week 12 roster building. The good news is that all 32 teams will be in action this week, and the bye-week blues won't return until Week 13. The bad news is that not all top fantasy options will be available.
Fantasy standouts like Drew Bress and Joe Mixon were recently placed on injured reserve, and stars like Austin Ekeler and Christian McCaffrey remain out for the time being.
Here, we'll examine the best players to target on the waiver wire for Week 12, along with rankings and projections for the top players at each key fantasy position—quarterback, running back, wide receiver and tight end.
All rankings and picks are based on point-per-reception (PPR) scoring.
Quarterback
1. Russell Wilson, Seattle Seahawks: 350 passing yards, 3 TDs, 30 rushing yards
2. Josh Allen, Buffalo Bills: 300 passing yards, 2 TDs, 40 rushing yards
3. Kyler Murray, Arizona Cardinals: 240 passing yards, 2 TDs, 40 rushing yards, 1 rushing TD
4. Deshaun Watson, Houston Texans: 300 passing yards, 2 TDs, 30 rushing yards
5. Justin Herbert, Los Angeles Chargers: 275 passing yards, 2 TDs, 30 rushing yards
6. Derek Carr, Las Vegas Raiders: 300 passing yards, 2 TDs
7. Ben Roethlisberger, Pittsburgh Steelers: 300 passing yards, 2 TDs
8. Patrick Mahomes, Kansas City Chiefs: 270 passing yards, 2 TDs, 15 rushing yards
9. Tom Brady, Tampa Bay Buccaneers: 270 passing yards, 2 TDs
10. Alex Smith, Washington Football Team: 270 passing yards, 2 TDs
Waiver-Wire Target: Derek Carr, QB, Las Vegas Raiders
While the Las Vegas Raiders didn't get the win on Sunday night, they got another strong performance from quarterback Derek Carr. He finished with 275 passing yards, three touchdowns and an interception against the Kansas City Chiefs and should be in line for an even bigger game in Week 12.
Carr and the Raiders will face off against the Atlanta Falcons. Atlanta ranks just 31st in pass defense, 25th in points allowed and made utility man Taysom Hill look like the second coming of prime Cam Newton on Sunday.
Carr is one of the better matchup-based plays in Week 12 and has legitimate top-10 potential. He's rostered in just 36 percent of Yahoo leagues and 38 percent of ESPN leagues.
Running Back
1. Dalvin Cook, Minnesota Vikings: 5 receptions, 140 scrimmage yards, 2 TDs
2. Alvin Kamara, New Orleans Saints: 7 receptions, 120 scrimmage yards, 2 TDs
3. James Robinson, Jacksonville Jaguars: 5 receptions, 100 scrimmage yards, 1 TD
4. Nick Chubb, Cleveland Browns: 1 reception, 140 scrimmage yards, 1 TD
5. Ezekiel Elliott, Dallas Cowboys: 3 receptions, 110 scrimmage yards, 1 TD
6. Antonio Gibson, Washington Football Team: 2 receptions, 115 scrimmage yards, 1 TD
7. Aaron Jones, Green Bay Packers: 3 receptions, 105 scrimmage yards, 1 TD
8. Josh Jacobs, Las Vegas Raiders: 2 receptions, 110 scrimmage yards, 1 TD
9. Derrick Henry, Tennessee Titans: 2 receptions, 100 scrimmage yards, 1 TD
10. Miles Sanders, Philadelphia Eagles; 4 receptions, 90 scrimmage yards
Waiver-Wire Target: James White, RB, New England Patriots
It's been a while since we've heard from former fantasy favorite James White, but the New England Patriots running back surged back into the spotlight on Sunday. Against the Houston Texans, he caught five passes and totaled 83 scrimmage yards.
White could remain the Patriots' primary receiving back moving forward, as it's feared that Rex Burkhead may have a torn ACL.
"It's extremely devastating—knowing how great of a teammate he is, knowing how great of a leader he is, knowing what he brings to this team," quarterback Cam Newton said of Burkhead, per Nick Goss of NBC Sports Boston.
White is rostered in 40 percent of Yahoo leagues and 36 percent of ESPN leagues.
Wide Receiver
1. DeAndre Hopkins, Arizona Cardinals: 8 receptions, 120 yards, 1 TD
2. Calvin Ridley, Atlanta Falcons: 7 receptions, 110 yards, 1 TD
3. Davante Adams, Green Bay Packers: 7 receptions, 110 yards, 1 TD
4. Stefon Diggs, Buffalo Bills: 6 receptions, 110 yards, 1 TD
5. Terry McLaurin, Washington Football Team: 7 receptions, 100 yards, 1 TD
6. Michael Thomas, New Orleans Saints: 8 receptions, 90 yards, 1 TD
7. Tyreek Hill, Kansas City Chiefs: 5 receptions, 110 yards, 1 TD
8. Keenan Allen, Los Angeles Chargers: 6 receptions, 100 yards, 1 TD
9. Adam Thielen, Minnesota Vikings: 6 receptions, 95 yards, 1 TD
10. Tyler Lockett, Seattle Seahawks: 6 receptions, 95 yards, 1 TD
Waiver-Wire Target: Michael Pittman Jr., WR, Indianapolis Colts
If you haven't jumped on the Michael Pittman Jr. bandwagon yet, now is the time. The Indianapolis Colts rookie had his third-straight strong outing on Sunday, finishing with three catches 66 yards and a touchdown.
Over his last three games, Pittman has caught 14 passes for 223 yards and a score. It's clear that he's becoming one of Philip Rivers' favorite targets and a legitimate difference-maker for the Colts offense.
In Week 12, Pittman will face a Tennessee Titans defense that ranks 27th against the pass. The last time he faced it, he caught seven passes for 101 yards. Pittman is rostered in 44 percent of Yahoo leagues and 24 percent of ESPN leagues.
Tight End
1. Darren Waller, Las Vegas Raiders: 8 receptions, 90 yards, 1 TD
2. Travis Kelce, Kansas City Chiefs: 7 receptions, 95 yards, 1 TD
3. Evan Engram, New York Giants: 6 receptions, 90 yards, 1 TD
4. Austin Hooper, Cleveland Browns: 5 receptions, 60 yards, 1 TD
5. Noah Fant, Denver Broncos: 5 receptions, 55 yards, 1 TD
6. Logan Thomas, Washington Football Team: 5 receptions, 50 yards, 1 TD
7. T.J. Hockenson, Detroit Lions: 4 receptions, 60 yards, 1 TD
8. Rob Gronkowski, Tampa Bay Buccaneers: 4 receptions, 50 yards, 1 TD
9. Dallas Goedert, Philadelphia Eagles: 6 receptions, 70 yards
10. Mike Gesicki, Miami Dolphins; 6 receptions, 60 yards
Waiver-Wire Target: Logan Thomas, TE, Washington Football Team
Washington tight end Logan Thomas had just two receptions for six yards in Week 11, but he's been much more productive recently. He caught at least four passes in each of his three previous games and has been targeted at least five times in each of his past three.
Expect Thomas to bounce back this week against the Dallas Cowboys and their 32nd-ranked scoring defense.
Thomas has top-10 TE potential this week, and there's still a good chance he's available. He's rostered in just 54 percent of Yahoo leagues but just 28 percent of ESPN leagues.
*Yahoo and ESPN roster percentages from FantasyPros.