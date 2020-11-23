Fantasy Football Week 12: Waiver-Wire Pickups, Rankings and Stat Projections

0 of 4

With just one game remaining in NFL Week 11, it's time for most fantasy managers to turn their attention to Week 12. With the fantasy postseason quickly approaching, this could be the most important week in many of those managers' seasons.

As has been the case through most of 2020, the waiver wire will be a critical part of Week 12 roster building. The good news is that all 32 teams will be in action this week, and the bye-week blues won't return until Week 13. The bad news is that not all top fantasy options will be available.

Fantasy standouts like Drew Bress and Joe Mixon were recently placed on injured reserve, and stars like Austin Ekeler and Christian McCaffrey remain out for the time being.

Here, we'll examine the best players to target on the waiver wire for Week 12, along with rankings and projections for the top players at each key fantasy position—quarterback, running back, wide receiver and tight end.

All rankings and picks are based on point-per-reception (PPR) scoring.